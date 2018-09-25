We visited Dunkin' Donuts' 'store of the future' in NYC — here's what it was like (DNKN)

news

Dunkin' Donuts is slowly rolling out what it says is its "store of the future" experience.

The first part of the rebrand was a name change to just "Dunkin'," which is officially happening at all old and remodeled stores by January, the company announced Tuesday.

The Dunkin' concept is part of a major rebrand the company is testing that includes a new store design, drinks like nitro-infused cold brew, and digital-ordering kiosks.

We visited a newly remodeled Dunkin' store and tried some drinks from the new tap system. Here's what it was like.

The first part of the rebrand to be rolled out was a name change. The Massachusetts-based coffee empire began testing the name Dunkin' — without the "Donuts" — at a handful of Massachusetts locations late last year, beginning with one in Quincy, according to Eater.

The Dunkin' concept was rolled out as a test to about 50 stores earlier this year, and on Tuesday, the company announced that it will be changing its name to just Dunkin' at all of its US stores by January.

We visited one of the new Dunkin' stores in New York. Here's what it was like:

The remodeled Dunkin' store we went to was in Times Square.

Like at the other remodeled stores, the sign said only Dunkin' — not Dunkin' Donuts.

The Dunkin' was small, and the only hint of pink or orange was on the logo. The design was much more minimalistic than Dunkin's existing stores. At some of the remodeled locations, there will be digital-ordering kiosks in addition to cashiers.

This particular location had a lot of similarities to the older Dunkin' stores, including the menu and food displays.

There were only a few seats in the Dunkin', but almost all were full.

One of the biggest changes rolling out in the Dunkin' test is the addition of a tap system for cold drinks.

The cold drinks on tap include nitro cold brew, cold brew, original-blend coffee, dark-roast coffee, decaf, green tea, and iced tea.

I tried two drinks from the cold-beverage tap: the cold brew and the nitro cold brew.

The cold brew was great — it didn't taste bitter but still was very strong. It was ice cold and super refreshing.

The nitro cold brew had a similar taste, but it was a little more bitter. It also wasn't as cold as the regular cold brew, which was disappointing.

Besides the name change and new cold-beverage tap system, the changes were pretty minimal. The name change will be rolling out to all Dunkin' locations by January.