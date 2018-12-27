In September this year, the NCA opened for Request for Applications for three lots of 2 by 5 Megahertz in the 800 Megahertz band.

The NCA said “two companies submitted applications, with Vodafone emerging as the only successful applicant.”

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has confirmed the acquisition of one of the 2×5 MHz frequency spectrum block in the 800 MHz Band frequency spectrum block by Vodafone Ghana.

In a statement issued by the NCA, it stated that this came after successful financial negotiations.

“The National Communications Authority (NCA) announces for the information of the general public that Ghana Telecommunications Company Limited (Vodafone Ghana) has won one (1) lot of 2×5 MHz frequency spectrum block in the 800 MHz Band for mobile services following successful financial negotiations.”

Vodafone is paying thirty million dollars ($30,000,000) for the license.

This means that Vodafone would start providing 4G services for its clients soon.

According to the NCA, "two companies submitted applications, with Vodafone emerging as the only successful applicant."

MTN bought the first of two 4G licenses in 2015 at a cost of 67.5 million dollars.

At that time, three other companies; Surfline, Goldkey, and Migson communications; all local companies, were unsuccessful in their bid.

The sale of the Spectrum is in line with Section 58 of Electronic Communications Act 2008, Act 775 on Spectrum Management which highlights the NCA’s mandate and the options for Frequency Assignment.