The nurse works at the Department of Medicine while the doctor work at and the Department of Child Health.

An internal communique stated that the two are currently being taken care of in the hospital and are responding to treatment.

“We wish to inform staff we are working to establish the primary source of the infections. Staff are therefore entreated to remain calm and follow the basic hygiene protocols.”

“Management is committed to ensuring that all staff are safe and protected. As we distribute PPEs to all departments, measures are far advanced to procure adequate protective gears for all staff,” the communique added.

Nurses at Korle Bu emergency centre boycott wards until they are all tested for coronavirus

Nurses at the Accidents and Emergency Department of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital have announced that they will not work until all of them are tested for coronavirus.

The nurses explain that they and their families are at risk following reports that a patient who had been admitted at the department tested positive for COVID-19.

The Coalition of Nurses at the Accident and Emergency Centre of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital announced this in a press release issued on Friday, April 3, 2020.

The statement said, “It is sad to inform our heads of department that it has created fear and panic among we the nurses who are always close to the patients."

Adding that “We write with deep pain and regret as such information has been kept from us and consequently putting us at risk. As we write this letter, a substantial number of nurses at the centre are not in their right state of mind.”

Korle-Bu doctors threaten to withdraw services

The doctors in Korle-bu have also threatened to withdraw their services due to the inadequate supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health workers in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in Ghana.

In a Memo signed by the Doctors to their Head of Department, they said “We write to express our general dissatisfaction with the preparedness or lack thereof of the department to combat the current COVID-19 pandemic. We also wish to express our displeasure with the events surrounding the hospital’s first confirmed case.”

“Firstly, the pandemic; an existential threat to us, you will agree has to be handled with decisiveness and transparency. It is based on this that, we are aghast at the actions or inactions taken before, during and after the case had been confirmed.”

As of April 4, Ghana has recorded 214 cases with 5 deaths.