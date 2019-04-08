Ghana at the end if June 2017, had a total of 505 radio stations.

According to the National Communications Authority, 392 stations are currently operational.

Here are ten of the best Ghanaian on-air personalities.

In Ghana, the majority of the populace listen to the radio for all their needed information. A household statement used in Ghana is “Radio gets results.”

Due to this saying many Ghanaians prefer to listen to the radio than to patronize other media platforms like online, television and daily newspapers.

This total number is made up of 31 Public radio stations, 5 public (Foreign) radio stations, 81 Community radio stations, 22 Campus radio stations, and 366 Commercial radio stations.

These radio stations broadcast in English and other Ghanaian languages.

You will not be wrong if you call some of the radio personalities who make these stations come to life celebrities.

Listeners enjoy their grasp on issues and how they host the programs they anchor. These presenters have found a way to win the hearts of their listeners who even defend them when other people speak against them.

1. Bernardino Koku Avle

He is a broadcast journalist at Citi FM, one of Ghana's most influential radio stations.

The host of the Citi Breakfast Show is has worked with the company since its inception, 14 years ago. He was part of the first recruits for the company.

Many people like to listen to him because of his objectivity and frankness.

Narrating his story he said, “I started as a student journalist, and it wasn’t because I was hoping for an award but it was because I discovered I could make an impact in my country and society; an impact that is time-tested.”

In 2018, he has adjudged the 2017 Journalist of the year. Avle is also the host of the Point Of View Show on Citi TV.

2. Kwame Sefa Kayi

On his morning radio show, most of his callers and contributors refer to him as Chairman General.

He is the morning show host of ‘kokrokoo’ on Peace FM. He works with the radio station with the most listeners in Ghana’s capital and the entire country.

Sefa-Kayi is an objective person who does not mince words on his show. His thunderous laughter and humour get listeners glued to their sets till his show ends.

Through his media work, Sefa-Kayi has initiated the ‘project 100 incubators’ to raise funds through individuals and corporate organisations to procure 100 incubators for health facilities across the country so as to avert infant deaths recorded at these facilities.

He was awarded the 2016 GJA Journalist of the year.

3. Anita Kuma

Radio listeners in Kumasi who want to great music and inciting conversations during lunch hour tune in to Luv FM to listen to Anita Kuma.

Listeners enjoy her music as they eat while her topics also start conversations among people on lunch break.

Her show ‘Lunchtime Rhythms’ is much enjoyed by millennials and other generations alike. She has carved a niche for herself in the radio industry.

4. Jessica Opare Saforo

The drivetime queen hosts “Traffic Avenue” on Citi FM.

The multiple award winner always holds her listeners bound with hit songs, trivia questions, and conversation which make listeners feel like a part of the show.

Her accent will make you pause and listen to her show. But her music and fun segments will keep you glued to your radio set.

5. Kofi Kum Bilson

He has been on the radio for almost three decades. He started his radio career at GBC where he presented Band Stands. He then moved to Joy FM where he hosted Lunch Time Rhythms for almost a decade.

At that time Multimedia was expanding so he was asked to go and strengthen the team in Kumasi. He moved to Kumasi-based Luv FM where he also hosted Lunch Time Rhythms and later moved to host the morning show.

“After six years, management approached me that there was competition in Accra, that was when Peace FM was established so I came back to Accra to join Adom FM where I hosted Dwaso Nsem and Sunday afternoon programme.”

He stayed at Adom FM for three years and moved to Peace FM where he has been for the past 15 years producing and hosting the mid-morning show, Working Time.

6. Doreen Andoh

She is currently the presenter for Cosmopolitan Mix, a midmorning radio show on Joy FM.

She is often described as the queen of Ghanaian radio.

This is because of the number of years she has worked in radio and also the key role she has played in paving the way for other women to be on the radio.

She has been in radio for about 20 years hence she is one of the longest-serving presenters on the Ghanaian scene.

7. Abeiku Santana

He was named Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana but is popularly referred to as Abeiku Santana.

After completing his national service in 1996, he joined radio in 1997.

In his quest to perfect his natural gift and also earn a degree, he enrolled in the Ghana Institute of Journalism with an Advanced certificate program. He studied PR, Advertising and Marketing.

In 1999 he moved to Kumasi to join New Mercury FM. Within the first 6months, Abeiku had altered the feel and essence of radio as a means of communication as a medium of entertainment.

He moved on to Ash FM also in Kumasi but in 2001 Abeiku was poached by the Multimedia Group in Accra and brought him to their local–dominating platform, Adom FM.

Many listen to Abeiku’s Drivetime show because it is inspiring, fun, and educative. Abeiku cracks jokes which will make you forget the troubles you had before tuning in to his show.

8. Lexis Bill

Kwame Sakyiamah who is popularly referred to as Lexia Bill is the Drive Time host on one of Ghana’s leading radio stations, Joy FM.

He has been doing radio since 2004 at the KNUST. His first radio appearance was as a panellist on a radio show which was discussing love.

Lexis Bill moved to other radio stations and is now with Joy FM. He is arguably one of the favourite drive time hosts in Ghana.

9. Kwame Adinkrah

He is the morning show host of the Kumasi-based Pure FM. He has over two decades of experience in broadcasting.

The radio presenter is a favourite amongst radio listeners in Kumasi and, thus, the mere mention of his name elicits a lot of positive reactions.

Many radio listeners see him as a great radio presenter who knows how to put smiles on the faces of moody listeners.

He was named the 2015 best morning show host at the Radio and Television Personality Awards (RTP).

10. Kwame Nkrumah Tikese

The Okay FM presenter is admired by many for his command over the Twi dialect (one of the many Ghanaian languages).

When speaking Twi on his show, one will hardly ever hear him mix it with English.

Recently, he was awarded at the most innovative radio show host at the Pan African Executive Award Summit. Congratulations!