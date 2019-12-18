Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa was at the event focused on job creation for an estimated 11 million young people released into the labour market every year.

The event also touched on economic growth and the future of the workplace ahead of the fourth Industrial Revolution.

Below are the three major highlights from the event.

On December 17, 2019, Rise Networks, a Social Enterprise, held its first private sector collaborative platform tagged, “The Workplan.”

The event was themed "The Future of Work and the fourth Industrial Revolution Powered by Local Content."

It featured various plenary sessions and keynotes from notable speakers like President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina and Google Nigeria Country Manager, Juliet Ehimuan.

Coding is the way forward

During his speech delivered via a video recording, Adesina emphasised the need for more young people to learn to code - the programming language used to develop apps, websites and software.

By learning coding which he describes as "the currency of the future," he noted that youths from Nigeria and the rest of the continent can develop apps that replace popular ones like Whatsapp and Facebook.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning is the answer to Africa's problems

According to Keynote Speaker Juliet Ehimuan, the world is currently undergoing the fourth Industrial Revolution which is characterised by the following:

Big Data

Cloud Computing

Artificial intelligence (Machine Learning)

Virtual & Augmented Reality

Advance Security Systems

Internet of Things

In her words, "Africa's biggest problems cannot be solved by deploying traditional methods; more reason we must not fail in the fourth industrial revolution."

During her presentation, Ehimuan showed a few examples to prove her point, which is that artificial intelligence and machine learning is what we need to solve our problems.

Nigeria's curriculum needs to be revamped

During her speech, Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, the founder and chief executive officer of Rise Networks, spoke about the importance of changing Nigeria's curriculum arguing that no one can solve today’s problem with dated methods.

To keep up with the times, she said, "Data science, machine learning, Artificial intelligence must be part of our curriculum going forward."

She added, "We need to focus on artificial intelligence and invest in the youth."