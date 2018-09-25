The Silicon Valley stylist who charges $2,000 or more to make techies look effortless says Rolexes are 'gaudy' and recommends a watch for less than $100 instead

news

Silicon Valley famously has its own set of fashion rules.

Casual dress has always been king in the tech world, but some tech employees are opting for a more polished look.

Dressing for success means something different in Silicon Valley.

You won't find many buttoned-up power suit aficionados at your average tech office. In many ways, Silicon Valley rapidly accelerated the decades-long decline of formality in office-wear in the 1990s. Even today, as tech-minded employees are hauling in impressive paychecks, the industry is famous for its laid-back style.

Look no further than Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The billionaire's "work uniform" consists of sneakers, a gray t-shirt, and jeans. For Zuckerberg, dressing simply is a strategy to beat "decision fatigue."

But some tech workers are looking to balance adhering to a traditional Silicon Valley "uniform" with looking sharp. That's where stylist Victoria Hitchcock comes in.

She told Vox about her work sprucing up the wardrobes of Google, Apple, Facebook, and Uber employees over the years. She said that her goal is for her clients to develop an "effortless style."

"I want my clients to look like they don't care," Hitchcock told Vox. "I try to stay true to people's personalities, or at least help them develop their taste."

Hitchcock charges clients a $2,000 upfront fee. She said that people tend to shell out anywhere from $3,000 to $5,000 on a wardrobe overhaul. Hitchcock emphasized that it's better to invest in a few high-quality pieces than blow your money on an armload of cheaper options.

But in the world of watches, Hitchcock said she tends to avoid the glitzier options like "gaudy" Rolexes, which "don't look effortless." She told Vox that she tends to steer her clients toward other options, like $100 Nixon watches.

At the end of the day, though, Hitchcock told Business Insider that her work isn't just about critiquing others — it's about helping people use their wardrobe to better showcase their personalities.

"In my experience, most people are trying to do their best," Hitchcock told Business Insider. "Lives are busy. Their style is their own. I want my clients to express their own authenticity and brand and live their lives. I respect my clients and am in awe of what they do."