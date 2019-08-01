He added that the beneficiaries of the training would also have access to a GHC 100 million loan with 10% interest rate.

He was speaking at the fourth breakfast meeting for Chief Executive Officers in the Western Region. He indicated that 300 entrepreneurs have so far been trained in the region.

He added that Dr Awal the government is creating several avenues for the private sector to grow adding that the skills development centre and community mining programmes being executed in the Western Region are some of the interventions being put in place by the government.

He said the government would continue to give the private sector the needed space to operate since they are the major employers in the country.

He indicated that the government has put in place five driving force pillars, made up of modernization of agriculture, infrastructural development, human resource development, entrepreneurship, and industrialization to help develop the private sector.

The Minister also said that the government was working tirelessly to address the human resource shortfall in the country, hence the introduction of the free senior high school programme and the TVET programme.