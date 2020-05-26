However, American sports and fitness giant, Nike is the top brand in Africa according to Brand Africa 100.

Nike retained the number one brand spot in Africa for the third year in a row.

Dangote and MTN brands together with Safaricom of Kenya are the highest brands listed on the leading Sub-Saharan Bourses, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, and Nairobi Securities Exchange.

Among the top 100 brands in Africa only a few of the companies that were ranked are African companies.

MTN

African brands only occupy 13 of the 100 entries, seven less from last year.

South African (5), Nigeria (6), Kenya (1), and Ethiopia (1) are the leading countries of origin for African brands. Non-African brands accounted for 87% of the top 100 brands in Africa.

In separate category sub-surveys of the most admired financial services and media brands in Africa, Nigeria’s GT Bank tops the financial services. The UK’s BBC is still the most admired media brand

Out of the top 100 brands in the 2010/11 rankings, only half remains in the tables due to mergers, acquisitions, and obsolescence.

Dangote Cement, Tanzania. (Africanews)

The rankings pointed out that Europe retained the continental lead with 42/100(+5% increase), North America with All-USA brands of 29/100 (+3.5%), and Asia with 16/100 (-6%).

China’s Alibaba (92) and USA’s Amazon (56) are the highest-profile technology/ e-commerce new entries.

The Brand Africa 100 was established 10 years ago to coincide with the 2010 FIFA World Cup. The survey and rankings is now seen as the most authoritative survey, analysis, and metric of brands in Africa.

It is a consumer-led survey which seeks to establish brand preferences across Africa.

The respondents of this survey are 18 years and older, in 27 countries which collectively represent 50% of the continent, covering all economic regions and accounting for an estimated 80% of the population and the GDP of Africa.

The 2020 survey was conducted between February and April 2020 and yielded over 15,000 brand mentions and over 2,000 unique brands.