They returned after the Ashanti Regional Police Command told the traders that they could reopen their shops as the authorities continue to resolve the issues that led to the protests.

The police are, however, still maintaining their presence in the industrial enclave, monitoring the situation to ensure that peace reigns.

The Ghanaian traders at Suame Magazine protested against the influx of foreigners in the market. This caused the Nigerians to close down their shops and flee for their safety.

The Ghanaian traders explained that by law, the sale of goods and the provision of services in the sprawling enclave were the preserve of Ghanaians.

They accused most of the foreigners in the retail business of evading taxes and also selling substandard products.

Most shops owned by Nigerians have now been opened. A Nigerian shop owner, Emeka Oke, said the owners of the shops that are not opened have travelled to Accra for additional wares to stock their shops.

“We are happy the Ghanaian authorities are ensuring that the right thing is done. We can now safely do our business,” he said.

He thanked the Ghana government specifically for showing brotherly love by going to their aid during the period of confusion.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Suame Spare Parts Dealer Association, Godfred Adu told Daily Graphic that all the members of the association would remain calm while waiting on the government to implement the laws on retail trading.

“As you can see, no one is stopping anyone from doing his business. All we want is for the government to enforce the laws. We don’t have any problem with our Nigerian friends,” he said.