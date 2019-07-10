NESG launches new brand identity.

NESG says the new brand identity coincides with the 25th edition of the annual Nigerian Economic Summit.

Preparation in top gear for the 25th Nigerian Economic Summit.

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), a public-private dialogue in Nigeria, has launched a new brand identity.

The think-thank group said the new identity aligns with its increasingly visible role as a think tank with a mandate of promoting and championing reform of the Nigerian economy into an open and globally competitive one.

“This new brand identity is an exciting change for the NESG. It represents our evolution from being the ad-hoc platform founded by top private sector players in the early 1990’s, and led by Mr. Ernest Shonekan into a think-tank that is constantly driven to make changes and impact positively on the economic discourse of the nation and beyond,” said Asue Ighodalo, Chairman, NESG told Business Insider SSA.

Ighodalo also stated that over the past 25 years our talented team of colleagues and vast network of volunteers has built a solid foundation with a strong reputation for sustaining advocacy and facilitating public policy changes in the national interest. "This new branding will support our tireless work to clear the path and enable further engagements with a global focus”.

Yinka Iyinolakan, Head, Corporate Communications at NESG, said the new brand is about sustainable economic growth and innovation.

"The new brand identity sets expectations for what people should see, hear, and expect from NESG. It also provides NESG with a way to “live the brand” by translating its values into tangible action by the collective of public and private sector stakeholders."

The Think-Thank said the launch of the new brand identity coincides with the 25th edition of the annual Nigerian Economic Summit.

The summit is scheduled to place at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja from October 7-8, 2019 with the theme, “Nigeria 2050: Shifting Gears.”

Niyi Yusuf, Chairman, NES 25 Central Organising Committee, says the focus on the 25thh edition of the summit is to set a new agenda for Nigeria as “we usher in the next industrial revolution and mark a critical strategic shift to a competitive private sector economy by 2050.”

Since its inception, NESG has promoted its activities around six fundamental principles of the economy. It includes a commitment to a Free Market Economy, encouragement of Private Sector Investments, Creation of an Enabling Environment, Good Governance in the National Interest, Rule-Based Economy and the Establishment of Economic Foundation for Democracy.