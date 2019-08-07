This appointment takes effect immediately.

By her appointment, Nana Araba Abban will be a member of the Group Executive Committee and report directly to the Group Chief Executive Officer.

She is a Chartered Accountant with over 25 years of experience in the Financial Services industry.

She has held several senior positions in her career at Ecobank. These include Group Head of Direct Banking, Head of Client Engagement and Senior Group Manager for Personal Banking.

Commenting on Nana’s appointment, Ade Ayeyemi said- “We are happy to confirm Nana as Group Head, Consumer Banking. She has extensive experience in the consumer banking space in various areas. Nana, who has been a senior member of the Consumer Banking team in the Group for some time will further grow our consumer business in line with our digital transformation agenda building on the successes we have had in the past. I convey hearty congratulations to Nana on this appointment.”

“We are particularly pleased with the effectiveness of our succession planning as we have been able to fill vacancies from within the Bank. We will continue to grow our talent pool,” he added.

Before joining Ecobank, Nana Araba Abban had worked with Standard Chartered Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland and other institutions in Product Portfolio Management, Product Accounting and Banking Operations.

She holds an MBA, in Business in Emerging Markets from the University of Liverpool and Bachelor of Science in Mathematics & Statistics from Queen Mary & Westfield College, University of London, UK.

Nana Araba Abban is also a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Before her appointment, she had been acting in that same capacity alongside her previous role as Group Head, Direct Banking.