According to Sedinam Adadevoh, the company CEO, MTN Ghana will spend the $160 million on improving service delivery and upgrade its network as it rolls out the 4G+.

MTN Ghana has recently been experiencing some disruptions in its network.

Many customers of the network have taken to social media to express anger as they are unable to make or receive calls.

The company says the development is as a result of multiple fibre cuts it has endured in five locations across the country.

However, Mr Adadevoh said the company will in 2019 be focusing heavily on improving the network for customers. The company has 10 targets in its outfit that it hopes to achieve including incorporating the use of solar energy at cell sites.

The CEO further announced 2019 as the Year of the Customer and looks forward to extending the company’s technology leadership through Long Term Evolution (LTE) and the new 4G+.

“A principal highlight of the ‘Customer-centric’ era is the soon to be launched MTN TurboNet router, a plug and play internet router which comes with high-powered external antenna and data SIM which enables it to deliver fast internet in the company’s 4G locations,” he concluded.