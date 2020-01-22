The internet and international outbound call services of MTN were disrupted in the previous week.

MTN Ghana has announced that it will give a goodwill package to its data customers as compensation for the recent disruption in the internet and international outbound call services.

The data and international outbound call services disruption occurred last week due to cuts to the undersea cable delivering the service.

The CEO of MTN Ghana Selorm Adadevoh said, “all data customers on MTN Ghana's network will receive free 2GB data valid for 2 days.”

“We appreciate customers for their patience and support during the period of the disruption,” he added.

In a press statement released by the telco, it said that the goodwill bonus will be sent to the data account of customers and not through a website.

MTN will start this exercise on January 23, 2020.

A circular sent to shareholders and other stakeholders on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), said the data instability was caused by "double undersea fibre optic cable cut in Europe."

The circular explained that the cut which is in the West Africa Cable System (WACS) has also affected other operators and customers in West Africa.

The West Africa Cable system is an ultra-high capacity fibre optic submarine cable which links Europe, West Africa, and South Africa. It connects 14 countries over two continents.