The MCC will do this through the Millennium Development Agency (MiDA).

The Kasoa BSP will be the second largest in the country. The BSP is a 435 Mega Volt Amp Gas Insulated Switchgear sub-station.

The Pokuase BSO which is also currently under construction is the largest in the country.

A statement issued by MiDA said the United States government through the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) is providing the funds for the project.

This is part of the grant funds provided to Ghana under the Ghana Power Compact Program.

The site is expected to be handed over to the contractor for the start of construction works on January 31, 2020.