Sibahle Zwane, a South African genius who solves mathematics faster than calculator went viral on social media recently.

The 10-year-old boy has a remarkable ability to work out huge numbers in his head and solve complex arithmetic questions faster than a calculator and in seconds, according to reports.

According to a report by BBC, Zwane who lives in Lehae neighbourhood near Lenasia, shot into prominence when he was filmed answering complex Math questions from a local policeman in South Africa, in 2018.

In a similar report by Sowetan LIVE in 2018, Mbali Zwane, his mother, said he makes up to R200 (about $15) a day for solving mathematical questions.

The platform reported that Zwane is generally less focused on other subjects and often gets lazy doing them but he is great with numbers.

For Zwane, he hopes to become a pilot one day as his mother has applied for scholarships to take him to an institution where his talent can be developed.