Krispy Kreme is selling a dozen doughnuts for just $1. Here's how to get some.

news

Krispy Kreme is bringing back its beloved "Day of Dozens" holiday deal on November 12 — or 12/12.

On Wednesday, November 12, customers can order a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts from the chain for just $1.

Customers simply need to purchase a dozen doughnuts, then buy the second dozen of Original Glazed doughnuts for $1.

Krispy Kreme's beloved "Day of Dozens" holiday deal is back in 2018.

On Wednesday, December 12 — or 12/12 — the doughnut chain is selling a dozen doughnuts for just $1. If customers buy one dozen doughnuts at Krispy Kreme on December 12, they can buy the second dozen of Original Glazed doughnuts for one dollar.

The offer is limited to two rounds of Original Glazed doughnuts per customer, according to the chain. The first round of doughnuts can be any type of doughnut on Krispy Kreme's menu, including its three seasonal varieties: cinnamon swirl, pumpkin spice, and gingerbread glaze.

Read more: Krispy Kreme is selling 3 new seasonal doughnuts that taste like the holidays in edible form



Krispy Kreme is known for its dollar dozen deal, which typically debuts twice a year. In December, the chain celebrates the holidays by selling a dozen doughnuts for a dollar. And, in July, Krispy Kreme celebrates its birthday with another dollar-per-dozen deal.

Earlier this year, Krispy Kreme made headlines with the announcement it would acquire a majority stake in cookie delivery brand Insomnia Cookies. Insomnia Cookies was founded in 2003 by Seth Berkowitz and has since grown into a sizeable chain with 135 US locations.

Read more: Krispy Kreme is making a deal with a cookie-delivery chain with a cult following

JAB Holding acquired Krispy Kreme for roughly $1.35 billion in 2016. Since then, JAB has acquired brands including Panera, Au Bon Pain, and Pret A Manger.