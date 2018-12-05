Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Krispy Kreme is selling a dozen doughnuts for just $1. Here's how to get some.

Strategy Krispy Kreme is selling a dozen doughnuts for just $1. Here's how to get some.

On Wednesday, November 12, customers can order a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts from the chain for just $1.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Krispy Kreme is selling a dozen doughnuts for a dollar. play

Krispy Kreme is selling a dozen doughnuts for a dollar.

(Facebook/Krispy Kreme)

  • Krispy Kreme is bringing back its beloved "Day of Dozens" holiday deal on November 12 — or 12/12.
  • On Wednesday, November 12, customers can order a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts from the chain for just $1.
  • Customers simply need to purchase a dozen doughnuts, then buy the second dozen of Original Glazed doughnuts for $1.

Krispy Kreme's beloved "Day of Dozens" holiday deal is back in 2018.

On Wednesday, December 12 — or 12/12 — the doughnut chain is selling a dozen doughnuts for just $1. If customers buy one dozen doughnuts at Krispy Kreme on December 12, they can buy the second dozen of Original Glazed doughnuts for one dollar.

The offer is limited to two rounds of Original Glazed doughnuts per customer, according to the chain. The first round of doughnuts can be any type of doughnut on Krispy Kreme's menu, including its three seasonal varieties: cinnamon swirl, pumpkin spice, and gingerbread glaze.

Read more: Krispy Kreme is selling 3 new seasonal doughnuts that taste like the holidays in edible form

Krispy Kreme is known for its dollar dozen deal, which typically debuts twice a year. In December, the chain celebrates the holidays by selling a dozen doughnuts for a dollar. And, in July, Krispy Kreme celebrates its birthday with another dollar-per-dozen deal.

Earlier this year, Krispy Kreme made headlines with the announcement it would acquire a majority stake in cookie delivery brand Insomnia Cookies. Insomnia Cookies was founded in 2003 by Seth Berkowitz and has since grown into a sizeable chain with 135 US locations.

Read more: Krispy Kreme is making a deal with a cookie-delivery chain with a cult following

JAB Holding acquired Krispy Kreme for roughly $1.35 billion in 2016. Since then, JAB has acquired brands including Panera, Au Bon Pain, and Pret A Manger.

Top 3

1 Strategy Here are the 4 steps to becoming financially free in Nigeriabullet
2 Strategy How Obinwanne Okeke turned a university business into an...bullet
3 Strategy Nigeria needs to invest heavily in family planning and this...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

LuLaRoe CEO DeAnne Stidham updates sellers on the business in a company-wide meeting in November.
Strategy Dozens of LuLaRoe sellers claim the company repeatedly charged them for products it never delivered, then failed to refund them for the missing goods
Don't eliminate intuition entirely.
Strategy A Nobel Prize-winning psychologist says the most successful decision-makers know how to use their gut feelings in a way the rest of us don't
Fast-food chains are known for their bizarre deals.
Strategy Burger King is forcing customers to go to McDonald's for one-cent Whoppers. Here are 7 of the weirdest deals and ads in recent fast-food history. (MCD)
Warren Buffett just gave best career advice you will ever get
Strategy Warren Buffett just gave the best career advice you will ever get
X
Advertisement