After nearly 10 years, Jobberman CEO and Co-Founder, Ayodeji Adewunmi, is leaving the company to pursue his passion of building and backing enduring companies by becoming a professional investor.

Jobberman is the leader in the online recruitment space in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa - since 2016 belonging to the ROAM Group - with more than 2 million registered professionals and over 50,000 employers.

Matthew Page, Head of Jobs of Ringier One Africa Media (ROAM) steps in as interim CEO and he has this to say: “We wish Ayodeji incredible success in the future and we are grateful for the impressive work he has done in building a remarkable brand”.

Ayodeji Adewunmi shared some remarks: “It is truly overwhelming but I have the comfort of knowing I leave Jobberman in better hands than my own. It is such an incredible feeling and honour to experience what you founded take a life of its own. I think it is great timing to say goodbye and explore what is next. I will remain close to the company and have full faith in the team and new management to continue to solve Nigeria’s recruitment needs.”

Launched in August 2009, Jobberman is the biggest job site in Sub-Saharan Africa with strategic partnerships with key media companies. Since 2017 Jobberman is part of the portfolio of Ringier One Africa Media.

ROAM Jobs is part of the ROAM Group (“Ringier One Africa Media”), the leading digital classifieds group in Sub Saharan Africa. Unified by its mission to connect Africans to opportunities and be Africa’s most user-centric marketplace company.

It operates across eight Sub Saharan countries. ROAM Jobs operates in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Nigeria, and Ghana. It operates with a multi-brand strategy, including Jobberman in West Africa, Brightermonday in East Africa and The African Talent Company﻿, with a global executive recruitment and bespoke services strategy.