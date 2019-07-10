The tickets are given to the passengers who pay to use the train service. A customer said he paid GHC3 for a trip on the Accra route but was issued with a ticket originally meant for the night train service on the Twifu Kyebi to Obuasi route with GHC1500 embossed on it.

This means that after the redenomination of the cedi to Ghana Cedi in 2007, that ¢1500 ticket which was meant for a second class service more than 25years ago is currently worth only Gh¢0.15 pesewas.

The ticket bears the following inscriptions: “Ghana Railway. Not transferable. Available on night of issue only. Night passenger. A2322 Twifu Kyebi to Obuasi. Second class fare ¢1500.”

Meanwhile, the Twifu Kyebi in the Central Region to Obuasi in the Ashanti Region train service has not been working for more than 25years.

When asked why the GRCL was issuing decades old tickets, sources told Graphic Online that the company has many boxes filled with old tickets and stored in a room.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the GRCL, Randy Mould who confirmed this said it made economic sense for the company to finish using the old tickets before printing new ones.

He also said the old tickets had serial numbers on them for accounting and auditing purposes.

The selling of old tickets brings back fond memories especially for those above 40 years who saw the times when the train system in Ghana was vibrant in almost all parts of the country.

This is no more the case. For many young people, particularly those below 40 years, they have only heard stories about the rail service which seems like fairy tales to them. This is mainly because the rail sector is still struggling to recover from its paralyzed operations.