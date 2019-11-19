The African Union appointed Dr Arikana Chihombori-Quao as its Permanent Representative to the United States of America in 2016.

However, she was fired in October 2019.

Many have suggested that she was dismissed because she is outspoken but the AU has denied such rumours.

The African Union has explained that it fired its former Permanent Representative to the United States of America, Dr Arikana Chihombori-Quao for misconducting herself while in office.

Dr Arikana Chihombori-Quao was appointed to the position in December 2016 and galvanized the support of people of African Descent in the U.S and beyond.

She is outspoken and has criticized the west for maintaining neo-colonial policies that are meant to keep Africa poor.

She had become a leading voice for Pan-Africanism.

However, in October this year, many Africans in the Diaspora were unhappy and shocked by her dismissal by the African Union.

After she was dismissed, some Africans in the diaspora petitioned the appropriate quarters to get her reinstated.

There were several rumours on why she was dismissed but in a statement, the AU said her sacking had nothing to do with her outspokenness.

The AU said “a high-level team was deployed to the AU Representational Mission to the USA in Washington DC from 16 to 26 October 2019 to carry out a supervisory audit of the Office activities. During this mission, the team found evidence, corroborated by Dr Quao that she initiated and implemented with AU funds, activities of the following entities that have no AUC formal approval or legal link to the African Union, nor any of its organs.”

The AU added that the investigative “team found that some entities, initiatives, associations and/or corporates have conducted” some activities backed by Dr. Quao without “without prior knowledge or consent and against the rules of the African Union.”

According to the AU “claims made in social media suggesting that Dr Quao end of tenure is due to any pronouncements or opinions she may have held during her three and a half year tenure, are blatantly untrue and unsubstantiated.”

Find the full statement below

Statement from the AU