Here are the details of Stears’ first ever fintech Summit in Lagos

The summit will bring together investors and investment professionals in the Fintech ecosystem to discuss the digital revolution.
According to the organiser, the summit will bring together investors and investment professionals in the FinTech ecosystem to discuss the digital revolution which has seen Fintech firms account for $55 million (30%) of total capital invested in new African companies.
The CEO of 9mobile, Boye Olusanya, Neku Atawodi of the Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology and Bismarck Rewane of the Financial Derivatives Company will be among prominent speakers at the event.
In addition to panel discussions, the Summit will feature a Company Showcase with prominent FinTech companies like FINT, Piggybank.ng, FarmCrowdy and Flutterwave presenting to the audience and showcasing their impact on the expanding financial services industry in Nigeria.
Stears Business is an intelligence company aiming to define a new standard for access to quality analysis and data in Africa.
