Since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) came to power it has awarded several contracts to the world-renowned architect.

The awarding of contracts to him have generated some controversies in the country. Some believe he is only accepting projects that will not benefit their Ghanaian populace while others argue that he should rather channel his knowledge into designing and building other beneficial projects.

Some argue that the government is giving him too many contracts. One of such person is Ghanaian architect, Dr Ekow Sam who has petitioned President Akufo-Addo to look into the trend of awarding government projects to one particular architect.

In a letter, the coordinator of Design Associates Development Consortium said he has observed a trend where almost all government projects are awarded to David Adjaye and Associates.

Below are the contracts awarded to David Adjaye according to Dr Ekow Sam.

1. National Cathedral

2. New Parliamentary Chamber

3. Maritime Drive Master Planning

4. International Cancer Centre for Children

5. Trade Fair Centre Redesign

6. GNPC Accra Head Ofice

7. GNPC Takoradi Office Complex

8. News Offcie Complex for the Bank of Ghana (Cedi House 2)

9. Airport City 2 Design

10. Okyehene Palace Design

11. New Railway Terminal Design

12. Redevelopment and Expansion of Ghana Embassy in US