Addressing the nation President Akufo-Addo said the three months are "April, May, June"

President Akufo-Addo said "the Ghana Water Company Limited and the Electricity Company of Ghana have been directed to ensure the stable supply of water and electricity during this period. There will be no disconnection of supply."

"Furthermore, government will absorb the water bills for all Ghanaians for the next three months i.e April, May and June," he added.

The President declared a 2-weeks lockdown starting from March 30, 2020. Some residents have complained of the unstable supply of water and power.

To address the inadequate water supply especially in vulnerable areas, Nana Akufo-Addo said "all water tankers, publicly and privately owned are also going to be mobilized to ensure the supply of water to all vulnerable communities."

The absorption of water bills by the government among other measures is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as parts of the country has been partially locked down.

As of April 5, 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 214 cases of COVID-19 with 5 deaths. All 5 deaths had underlying chronic medical conditions prior to COVID-19 infection

Most of the cases are reported from routine / enhanced surveillance activities. Cases from travellers under mandatory quarantine are 90.