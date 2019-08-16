The power ship was moved from the Tema Port to its current destination.

The power ship is expected to continue to use heavy fuel oil (HFO) until the middle of November 2019 when it will be connected to natural gas.

It will also require 90 million standard cubic feet of gas daily (MMSCFD).

This is in line with the government’s plans to ensure full utilization of gas resources from the Western enclave of the country.

It is expected to save the government millions of dollars annually.

Background

Karpowership Ghana Company Limited recently announced that its 470MW Karadeniz Powership Osman Khan will be off the national grid.

In a statement, the company said the planned relocation will not last for more than 17 days.

“The Powership will depart from the Tema Fishing Harbor come Thursday and would berth at its new location within the Sekondi Naval Base on Friday, August 16, 2019,” the statement said.

“In light of the relocation, the Powership would be off the national grid for a maximum periodof 17 days to enable us to carry out various pre-commissioning works to successfully connect to the 330kV transmission lines in Sekondi,” the statement added.