Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) that have been indicted include GOIL Company, Shell, and Frimps Oil amongst others.

This was discovered during the periodic checks on the operations of all OMCs across the country by the GSA. This is done twice a year to ensure that they conform to standards.

The GSA recently visited 65 fuel stations in the Greater Accra Region and sampled 290 nozzles or outlets.

The survey report showed that 10 out of the 65 fuel stations visited have adjusted their pumps to serve their customers less than what they have paid for.

Fifty-one nozzles out of the 290 outlets inspected have deliberately been tampered with to the disadvantage of customers.

According to the report, Frimps Oil, for instance, has adjusted all the eight and seven of their Nozzles or pumps inspected at Tettegu Junction and Spintex road respectively. Meanwhile, the motorway extension of Shell has three out of their four pumps inspected adjusted to the disadvantage of their customers.

The state-owned GOIL also cheat its customers.

GOIL station at both Mile 11 in Accra and Kasoa Galilea have adjusted some 13 pumps combined to the disadvantage of their loyal customers.

It is unclear what the sanctions will be after the GSA found out about this corrupt act. However, this will not be the first time OMCs will be sanctioned. About 75 OMCs were recently sanctioned by the GSA for engaging in various infractions detrimental to the interest of consumers.

They were fined a total of GHC261,000 for serving customers with lower volumes of fuel, using non-approved GSA seals and breaking the seals meant to stop cheating at the pumps.

The Chief Executive Officer of GSA, Prof. Alex Dodoo had said 45 OMCs served their customers less fuel than the customers purchased and were accordingly fined GH¢5,000 each.

Even though Prof Dodoo did not mention what sanctions will be meted out to the OMCs he assured the public that the GSA has been working round the clock in a bid to safeguard the interest of consumers.