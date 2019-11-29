The COO shares some insights about the new app and how it can aid deliveries.

How does the GIGGO app work?

The GIGGO app works in three simple steps.

Create Shipment

Select vehicle type for delivery

Make payments and track shipment

Users can request for shipment pick-up from the comfort of their homes or offices for onward delivery within and across cities at the best rates. Simply put, all a user needs to do is indicate type of shipment and delivery location with a tap of a button, and GIGGo will take it up from there. As a registered user, the entire pick-up process can take less than 3 minutes. As soon as a shipment is created and paid for, the GIGGO app locates the nearest delivery partner to request location using delivery to route optimization and allocates the pickup.

Some of the features of the App

1.Seamless Shipment creation from the comfort of homes and offices

2. Ability to track delivery partner on his way to pick up your shipment

3. Complete payment

4. Fund Wallet Seamlessly

5. Track shipment progress after creation at anytime

To get clarity about the new logistics app, Business Insider SSA asked the COO, Ayo Adenaike a few questions about the app and what it means for the company and customers:

GIG logistics COO spoke to Business Insider SSA about its new application “GIGGO” and how they are changing the logistics ecosystem in Africa leveraging technology

Excerpts:

BISSA: When and why did you decide to expand into logistics from your existing transport service?

COO: The GIG Group, the parent company of GIG Logistics is a management company primed to identify needs in any sector of the economy and provide sustainable solutions. The adoption and growth of mobile technology gave an insight into the potentials of e-commerce. As predicted e-commerce grew in leaps and bounds however, one challenge remained unanswered “logistics and last-mile delivery “. In 2012, GIGL was founded by the Executive Chairman of The GIG Group Chidi Ajaere, with the sole aim to solve the problems associated with logistics. The company is the leading provider of e-commerce /social commerce logistics services in West Africa. Since incorporation, GIGL has become the leading indigenous logistics company, using technology to deliver efficient operational processes. The integration of technology into the company’s ecosystem is our road map to growth and sustainability. When it comes to logistics, no company knows the local market better than we do because we have a solid delivery network.

BISSA: Will the same fleet of vehicles used for transporting people also, be used for deliveries?

COO: GIG Logistics (GIGL) and GIG Mobility (GIGM) are entirely different entities under the GIG Group. Both companies have independent assets, management, and market share. GIGL owns its fleet which is constantly growing, while also leveraging on the delivery partner model where interested persons sign up on the GIGL partner app to make deliveries on behalf of the company.

BISSA: What is your fleet size for GIGL and do you operate beyond Lagos like in Ghana?

COO: We have over 100 vehicles of various sizes and capacities but also utilizes fleet from partners which helps us scale and deliver efficiently and reliably. We operate in 25 states of the federation with a spread of 85 service centers. In 2017 we expanded our operations into the United States of America to cater to the African market and opened our first service center in Houston Texas. Earlier this year, we commenced our Ghana Operations and currently have 5 service centers in key regions of the country.

Job creation: Are the software developers that built this app based in Nigeria or overseas?

Our technology is built by our in-house tech team and all our applications including the GIGGo app was built from the ground up by the team.

BISSA: Is monthly maintenance of the app done in-house or outsourced?

COO: Our technology is maintained by our in-house team.

BISSA: Will all shipment requests be made explicitly via the app or will there be other channels like phone number and email for customers to take advantage of?

COO: All requests for pick up would be managed entirely by the app. There is no manual request. The other alternative is to visit any of the various service centers to drop off a shipment. However, the app is a more convenient way to deliver shipments.

BISSA: Are dispatch riders full-time staff or part-time? What kind of profit-sharing Does formula exist between them and the company?

COO: Our dedicated dispatch riders are all full time. But the introduction of the GIGGO App opens up our system for interested individuals to become our delivery partners, working with GIGL at their convenience. For delivery partners we have profit-sharing formula which is flexible and subject to adjustments periodically. Currently, we share profit on a ratio of 80:20, where 80% goes to delivery partner.

BISSA: Who is your payment processor for the wallet on the app?

COO: Payments are currently processed through a 3rd party payment aggregator. We are currently exploring more solutions for payments and have identified a few finance tech companies that we are willing to work with. Building our independent payment solution, however, is another option we intend to maximize. The end goal is to give users a seamless payment experience.

BISSA: Can disputes be handled on the app?

COO: Yes, disputes can be initiated on the app and taken up by the back-end team.

BISSA: Does The GIG plan on expanding into other businesses beyond logistics

COO: Although the GIG Group is represented in key sectors of the Nigeria economy, we see potentials daily and will continue to expand into other sectors. We believe that the application of intelligence makes possibilities limitless.

