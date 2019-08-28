The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) says it will issue statements of account to contributors.

The move will take effect from October 1 this year.

It is aimed at ensuring that members are made aware of their contributions held in their names under the SSNIT pension scheme.

Beginning October 1 this year SSNIIT says it will send contributors statements via e-mail or text messages.

The Deputy Director-General in charge of Operations and Benefits at SSNIT, Mrs Laurette Otchere, made this known while speaking to Accra based Daily Graphic to clarify the objective behind a public notice issued by SSNIT and published in the dailies.

SSNIT’s public notice

A public notice from the trust said it “wishes to inform the general public that it will issue statements of account to members from October 1 to December 31, 2019."

“To ensure a successful exercise, members of the scheme should update their email addresses, mobile phone numbers and any other record with the trust by September 22, 2019. This will ensure that statements are sent to the right persons and the right addresses,” SSNIT said.

Adding that “SSNIT would not be responsible for sending statements of account to an inaccurate or shared email address provided to SSNIT by a member.”

The reason for the notice

Mrs Otchere noted that the move will enable members to know whether their employers are paying the exact deductions made on their salaries every month and the actual amounts that are transferred to the scheme on their behalf.

She said, “There are many members who might have joined the scheme using addresses which they do not use any longer,” adding that, “We are offering them this opportunity to regularise their records to make them current.”

The Deputy Director-General also noted that “there may be some employees who do not know whether their deductions are transferred to us by their employers every month or not and so this offers them the opportunity to also know and reconcile any anomalies with their employers on what they deduct and transfer to us every month”.

She, hence, entreated contributors to heed the call to make the exercise successful.