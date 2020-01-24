He made this call at the first UK-Africa Summit held in London earlier this week.

Speaking on a panel discussion, Nana Akufo-Addo said the negative perception of Africa hampers growth and makes doing business in Africa expensive.

He said there is a new narrative of the continent where investors are rewarded with competent returns on investment.

He, however, said that the global community must address the illicit transfer of funds from the continent by multi-national companies.

He said that if the multi-nationals stopped the illicit transfer of funds, it could go a long way to address the infrastructure challenge Africa faces.

The panel discussed Sustainable Finance and Infrastructure, which featured Head of States including Kenya, Mauritania, Ghana, and the President of the African Development Bank.

President Akufo-Addo also held bilateral meetings on the margins of the Summit with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom as well as the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William on matters of mutual interest and the deepening of our relations.

The Summit is to lay the foundation for new partnerships between the UK and African nations based on trade, investment, shared values, and mutual interests.

It was aimed at bringing together African leaders, the UK and African business representatives, international institutions, investors and young entrepreneurs with a focus on creating partnerships between the UK and the continent.

Leaders from twenty-one African countries attended the Summit.