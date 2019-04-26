The alumnus of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) was officially sworn into office by the university in Pennsylvania on April 18, 2019.

At his swearing in a delegation from the UCC led by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Ghartey Ampiah, and the Dean of the Centre for International Education, Prof. Rosemary Boohene, were at the inauguration ceremony in Pennsylvania.

The Millersville University of Pennsylvania was established in 1855 with the ideals that, teacher preparation and classical learning were essential elements of public education and enlightened citizenship.

Profile

Dr Wubah had his B.Sc. Honours in Botany and Dip. in Education from the University of Cape Coast. He earned an MS in Biology from the University of Akron, and a PhD in Botany from the University of Georgia, all in the USA and later became a post-doctoral fellow at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) research lab in Athens, Georgia.

Prior to becoming the President of the university, Dr Wubah served as Provost and later the Senior Advisor to the President at Washington and Lee Universities.

Other positions he held included Deputy Provost and Vice-President for undergraduate education at Virginia Tech University; Associate Provost and Professor of Zoology at the University of Florida; Assistant Dean, Professor of Biology and Special Assistant to the President at James Madison University, and Associate Professor and Department Chair at Towson University.

He was also a member of a National Academy of Sciences panel that studied the scientific basis for estimating air emission from animal feeding operations.