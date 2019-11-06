A survey conducted by MEIR Global has shown that the working conditions of staff of ENI is below industry level.

The workers have therefore called on their employers to pay them what is due them.

The workers are agitating especially after an industry survey on the conditions of service of workers at ENI by MEIR Global was conducted.

Another revelation is that the median annual salary for a category one worker at ENI is GH¢47,760 compared to GH¢59,258 annually, for the industry.

Meanwhile, the median annual salary for a category 7 worker at ENI is GH¢201, 579 compared to GH¢317,950 for the industry.

The survey indicated that there was a need for ENI to adjust its base salary.

The aggrieved workers after knowing this have petitioned the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum Commission for their intervention.

Ghana’s petroleum laws are very keen on local content participation. The government ensures that the oil companies comply with the laws through monitoring by its agencies like the Petroleum Commission.

There have been at least five successive meetings since October 14 to resolve the issue but that is yet to conclude positively. The management of ENI is aware of the development and has started negotiating with the workers on the matter.