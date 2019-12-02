A Ghanaian mining expert is pressing on the government to to improve local content participation in the mining sector.

According to him the local participation in the sector currently is too low hence his call.

Former Chief Executive of AngloGold Ashanti, Sir Sam Jonah, has called on the Ghanaian government to improve and encourage local content participation in the mining sector.

The mining expert said that it was not laudable that indigenes in the sector cannot boast of at least 10% of the ownership of operations.

“If you take all the mining companies producing gold, Ghanaian ownership, apart from the Ghana government’s 10% which we as Minerals Commission insisted on, no Ghanaian has more than one percent or has even half percent and that has to be corrected otherwise there’s no ownership in the natural resource; it’s all owned by foreigners.”

Speaking to Accra-based Joy FM, he said that the government and other stakeholders must play major roles in ensuring that there is significant local content participation in the mining sector.

He was speaking at the 2nd awards ceremony of the Ghana Mineworkers’ Union where he was one of four personalities honoured for their contribution to the sector.

In his address, Chief Director at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Professor Patrick Agbesinyale, said the Ministry will engage the Labour Commission to address concerns of employee-employer relationships expressed by the Mineworkers’ Union.

“We believe the government’s desire to maximize the level of and benefits derived by local human, as well as other resources as much as possible, in the industry, coincides with the interest of the union and we would, therefore, undertake constructive engagement with labour to ensure that we achieve this mutual beneficial objective of ours.”

Other award winners at the ceremony were the First Chairman of the Minerals Commission, Professor Akilagpa Sawyerr, Founding CEO of the Minerals Commission, Kofi Ansah and Former CEO of Ghana Chamber of Mines, Sam Poku.

Prof. Akilagpa Sawyerr, after accepting his award encouraged the unionized mine workers to fight for the national wellbeing of the country.

“I give back to you the task which was observed historically; the task of looking beyond your contracts and your rights; your task of fighting for the national wellbeing.”