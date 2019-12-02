She will lead the Association for two years.

The election was held at the General Assembly Meeting of AWIMA, under the auspices of the African Forum on Mining in Accra. The General Assembly was organized by the African Union.

In her acceptance speech, Mrs. Sakyi-Addo who is also the President of Women in Mining (WIM) Ghana, said she is committed to achieving the mandate of the group to her best ability.

“I look forward to working with sister WIM organizations throughout Africa to improve opportunities in mining for women. We will work together so we can travel far,” referencing the African proverb; “If you want to travel fast, go alone; but if you want to travel far, go together.”

As part of her roles, Mrs Sakyi-Addo will serve with an Executive Committee comprising representatives from North, East, Central, West and Southern Africa to execute AWIMA’s Pan-African mandate.

About Mrs Sakyi-Addo

She is the Founder and CEO of a wholly Ghanaian-owned mining and exploration services company, Georgette Barnes Ltd. She led the establishment of WIM Ghana in 2015. WIM is to serve as an advocacy group for all women working in the mining sector. It is funded by voluntary contributions and run by volunteers.

WIM UK selected Mrs Sakyi-Addo as one of 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining in 2016. In 2018, she was awarded the Female Entrepreneur of the Year by Invest in Africa (IIA), a non-profit organization, which champions African-owned SMEs across the Continent.

She is also President of Accra Mining Network, a group that brings together professionals in the mining sector to “meet, learn and earn.”

She has worked in the mining industry for 24 years, with experience throughout West Africa.

She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in French and Linguistics, and a Post-Graduate Diploma in Communications from the University of Ghana.

She holds a Post-graduate Certificate in Mining Law & Policy from the University of Ghana, a Certificate in Principles of Mining Engineering and Surface Mining Operations from the University of Mines and Technology, Tarkwa.

She has co-authored four publications in artisanal and small-scale mining.