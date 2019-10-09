His election comes after a meeting of the association was held in Warsaw, the capital of Poland on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

About Yofi Grant

Yofi Grant is currently the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo on February 2017.

He is also a renowned Ghanaian investment banker with over 30 years of extensive work experience in banking and finance.

He is a council member of the Continental Business Network of the African Union which advises African governments on private sector finance and infrastructure.

Mr Grant has served in many directorship roles in both the public and private sector.

As a partner in the Databank Group, he also had supervisory roles as director, leading the following subsidiaries of the Databank Group, Databank Agrifund Manager Limited, Databank Financial Services Limited, Databank Private Equity Limited and Databank Brokerage Services Limited.

In 2009, he served as the Executive Director for Business Development for the entire Databank Group. The CEO was a consultant on finance and business for the Africa Asia Business Forum (AABF) organised by the UNDP which run workshops in 12 African countries and six Asian countries in 2002.

He is partner and co-founder to a number of companies including Grant Dupuis Investment Limited, a real estate investment advisory firm and Coldwell Banker Ghana a company which holds the master franchise licence for Coldwell Banker (of the Realogy Group in New Jersey, USA, the world’s largest real estate organization) for Ghana and Nigeria.