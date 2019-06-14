The fuel stations were found out following an inspection of fuel measuring and dispensing instruments in parts of the country.

These 10 stations included Shell, Motorway Extension; Total, McCarthy Hill; GOIL Mile 11; Frimps Oil, Tetegu junction; GOIL, Galilea; Frimps Oil, Spintex Road; Glory Oil, Spintex Road; Allied Oil, Sakaman; Shell, Amanfrom West and Goodness Energy, Kasoa.

Also, two companies; Galaxy Oil, Spintex Road; and Agapet, Spintex Road, had broken the GSA seal without permission.

“In summary, out of 65 stations visited, 55 delivered right quantities whilst 10 under-delivered,” the GSA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC) has proposed the shutdown of these fuel stations.

The Executive Secretary of the organisation, Duncan Amoah while speaking in an interview noted that COPEC wants the companies to be shut down because the incident has been consistent hence “a company must be shut down for it to serve as a deterrent to other companies.”

“Most of the stations are doing the same thing the GSA found about two months ago. It doesn’t look as if this Gh₵5000 does anything to deter these guys. It is high time they start closing down such stations completely when they are found guilty of such malpractices,” he said.

In 2017, the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), sanctioned 57 oil marketing companies (OMCs) in the Greater Accra Region for engaging in illegal transaction activities that are not in the interest of consumers.

The cheating fuel stations whose names were withheld were fined a total of ¢261,000 for offences which include serving customers with lower volumes of fuel, using non-approved GSA seals, and breaking GSA seals on pump nozzles meant to check to cheat.