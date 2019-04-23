The embassy stated that Ghanaian generate over 3,000 tonnes of plastic waste daily which goes unrecycled.

According to the Embassy, less than 2% of the plastic waste generated in the country is recycled, adding that all the waste is thrown into the sea.

A post of the Embassy’s Facebook page said: “Did you know that over 3,000 tonnes of waste plastics are generated in Ghana every day – less than 2% is recycled?”

“More than 250,000 tonnes, or 23%, of all plastic waste generated in a year in Ghana are expected to flow into the Atlantic Ocean. By 2050, there will be more plastic than fish in the ocean by weight,” the post added.

The Embassy further indicated that Ghana could make billions of cedis and create more jobs should the country begin recycling its plastic waste.

“82% of Ghana’s plastics waste could be recovered and recycled with existing technologies into value-added products valued at 2 billion GHC per year, creating 5 million jobs across the economy,” the US Embassy added.

The US Embassy, therefore, called on Ghana to adopt technologies to recycle plastic waste into value-added products.