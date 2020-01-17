By his election, Mr Ntim is expected to lead the New York State hospitality and tourism industry through advocacy, education, and providing resources.

The Association is the oldest state lodging association in the country. It has about 1000 members including hotels, motels, resorts, conference centers, country inns, bed & breakfast establishments, reservation service organizations, and amusement parks.

It also caters to museums, ski areas, historical sites, convention and visitor bureaus, chambers of commerce, colleges and universities, hospitality students, among others.

As the Market Director of Diplomatic and Community Relations at New York City Marriott Hotels, Ntim’s responsibilities include everything “from cultivating relationships with dignitaries, celebrities, and all other VIP hotel guests, to working with local, state, and national government agencies to assist the hotel in its operations within the community.”

According to the association, they are looking forward to working with him “in a larger capacity as he brings an abundance of real-life and hotel experience to the Chairman position.”

George Ntim is currently the only African climb the ladder to become the Director of VIP Guest Relations and Community Services at the Marriot Marquis Hotel in NYC.

In that position, he has come into contact with people worldwide including several baseball players. He developed good relations with these players whom he later convinced to contribute to his African Development Foundation (ADF), which he founded in 2003.

The objective of the ADF is to strengthen relationships between America and Africa through youth-oriented initiatives. One of the many initiatives of the foundation is to promote baseball in Africa.

The Ghanaian based in America believes sports can play a significant role in Africa’s economic liberation.