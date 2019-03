The announcement was made at the ongoing TEFSelection - Meet the 2019 Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurs in Abuja on Friday.

Across Africa, 3,050 applicants were selected out of the 216,000 submitted applications for the 5th cohort entrepreneurship programme.

Here are selected entrepreneurs from Nigeria:

Sponsored by African Development Bank (AfDB)

Abalaka Alfred Ojonimi, Commercial/Retail Abba Yagana Baba, Manufacturing Abdulfatai Asema Ibrahim, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Abdulganiy Shehu Ibrahim, ICT Abodo Ojeme Ufuoma, Fashion Abu Olufolake Onuche, Education and Training Abubakar Aisha ., Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Abueh Teeyee Miracle, ICT Adakole Moses Alexander, Financial Services Adebayo Joseph Olawale, Fashion Adebayo Segun Joseph, ICT Adebowale Toyeeb Ademola, Fashion Adeboye Adedayo Oluwanife, Healthcare Adedayo Akinola Olufemi, Energy/Power Generation Adegeye Olakunle Daniel, Commercial/Retail Adejare Mutiu Adeshina, FMCG Adejare Victor Femi, Financial Services Adejoh Daniel Moses, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Adelekan Adedoyin Oluwaseun, Fashion Adeloye Adebayo Christopher, Healthcare Adeoye Joshua Oluwadamilare, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Adesanya Oluwafemi Sanmi, Construction Adewumi Kadiri -, Healthcare Adeyemi Akinyele Patrick, Healthcare Adeyemo Oluwatosin Laura, Fashion Adeyinka Bukola Christiana, Healthcare Adibe Franklin Uzoma, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Afolabi Ayodele Victor, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Afolabi Babajide James, Commercial/Retail Afolabi Stephen Olusegun, Construction Afolabi-Adeyemo Oluwasikemi Adedayo, Fashion Agbo Akor Fidelcastro, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Agbo James Daniel, Commercial/Retail Ahika Oche Adamu, Consulting Aina Gbenga Oladipupo, Waste Management Aina Tolulope Oluwafemi, Education and Training Airewa Innocent -, Construction Ajao Tejumola Olatomi, Fashion Ajayi Funke Abisola, Tourism/Hospitality Ajayi James Adewale, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Ajibade Ayodeji Samuel, Education and Training Ajodo Benjamin Ojotule, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Akamo Olufemi Kingsley, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Akanbi Olumuyiwa BenedICT, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Akinboro Temitope Opeyemi, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Akinleye Oluwole Abayomi, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Akinola Emmanuella Mercy, ICT Akinsanmi Seyi Samuel, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Akojuru Adaora Angela, Commercial/Retail Akomolafe Damilola Seyi, FMCG Akpan Blessing Emmanuel, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Akpan Samuel Edet, Financial Services Akpan Theophilus Elijah, Media and Entertainment Akpara Chinaza Nkechi, Manufacturing Alabi Joshua Abodunrin, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Alade Abigail Jesutomi, Education and Training Alade Jesujoba David, FMCG Alfred Mary Ajakaiye, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Aliyu Muhammad, Manufacturing Amuta Chris Chiemela, Consulting Ani Christian Ifeanyi, Waste Management Ani Sunday Collins, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Anyado William Ikechukwu, Fashion Anyanwu Cyriacus Chinaemerem, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Aondoakaa Emmanuel Kaatyo, Consulting Asamu Augustine Ifeoluwaposimi, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Asije Cynthia Omokhekpen, Education and Training Asobara Henry Chinweike, ICT Asudemade Habeeb Adefolarin, Media and Entertainment Asumu Hilaria O, Professional Services Atere Onimisi Charles, Commercial/Retail Atuzie Joy Chiburuoma, Transportation Audu Friday , Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Augustine Grace Grace, Fashion Awa Kingsley Ud, Fashion Awosika Olumide Olaleke, FMCG Ayemlo Joseph James, ICT Ayeni Folasola Ololade, ICT Ayeni Musa Olabanjo, Fashion Ayiti Oluwatoyin Matthew, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Ayodele Yussuf Olajide, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Ayuba Anna , Education and Training Baiye Grace Onyieneoiza, FMCG Bakare Faidah Adedoyin, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Balogun Dolapo Joel, Education and Training Bamawo Precious Osariyekemwen, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Banjo Olusegun Adebayo, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Bankole-Ojo Olufunsho Samuel, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Bassey Victor Ransom, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Bawa Jabez Ewuga, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Bellu Chinenye Cynthia, Fashion Bernard-Nnabuike Chinenye Chinyere, FMCG Bijimi David George, Manufacturing Bobby Atabor Eleojo, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Bolaji Precious Temilola, Fashion Bolaji Zacchaeus Adebayo, Commercial/Retail Bolarin Tajudeen Ayodeji, Manufacturing Bosah Chibuzor Felix, Fashion Bosah Nonso Gabriel, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Bright Oluwayemisi Oluwabunmi, Waste Management Bubu Pius Erheyovwe, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Caleb Peculiar Caleb, Education and Training Chechet Benjamin Andrew, Consulting Chigbu Nnaemeka Charles, Manufacturing Chinedum Nzubechi Collins, ICT Chukwu Chikadibia Phillips, Manufacturing Dahiru Ibrahim-Jamilu -, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Dakare Bright Ephraim, Commercial/Retail Daniels Edgar Ibe, Construction Danlami John , Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) David Paul Oguche, FMCG Davies Michael Amarachi, Manufacturing Durojaye Olusegun Adeola, Manufacturing Duru Chika Zereuwa, Commercial/Retail Duru Finbar Nnaoma, Manufacturing Edegbo Miriam Ojali, Commercial/Retail Edeh Onyinye Anita, Education and Training Edem Godwin Edet, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Edigbe Efeoghene Foster, Manufacturing Ekenna Matthew Chidinma, Manufacturing Ekikoh Edidiong Malachy, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Elhassan Firo Darlene, Manufacturing Emah Wisdom Dennis, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Emmanuel Innocent Eteng, Media and Entertainment Emmanuel Johnson , Consulting Emmanuel Precious C., ICT Emokam Tochukwu Augustus, Manufacturing Emordi Ijeoma Isaac, Media and Entertainment Emoruwa Rotimi Na, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Enebi Juliet , Fashion Eneji Brenda Ozavize, Commercial/Retail Enyibuaku Lynda Chinonyelum, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Etim Victor Ekpo, Media and Entertainment Etta Emmanuel Etta, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Eyitayo Ayomipo Victor, Haulage/ Logistics Eze Kasiemobi Alexandra, Consulting Eze Olivia Chisom, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Ezeana Obed Uche, Education and Training Eze-Anopuo Chika Lawra, Professional Services Ezeanyagu Patrick Tochukwu, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Ezekwe Amblessed Sopuruchukwu, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Ezeugwu Nkiru Agatha, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Ezeumeh Ifunanya Emmanuella, Healthcare Fabusuyi Abiodun Michael, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Fajana Kayode Victor, Manufacturing Falajiki Adekemi Toyin, Commercial/Retail Fasina Toluwanimi Opeyemi, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Felix Chinonso Obi, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Femi Akinyemi Richard, Waste Management Funmilayo Omoamila Omonuwa, Transportation Gabriel Elizabeth , Healthcare Gbadegesin Ruth Olufunmi, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Gbadegesin Timothy Tolulope, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Geoffrey Abiye -, Energy/Power Generation Gift Uzodinma Chinecherem, Fashion Gobo Yira Bob, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Habibat Musa Habibat, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Hassan Lydia , Manufacturing Hycent Ijeoma Lilian, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Ibitoye Samuel Taiwo, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Idahosa Stephen Azuka, Consulting Idogho Godspower Oghenevwogaga, Healthcare Idoko Ifeanyi Na, Energy/Power Generation Idoko Jane Jane, Education and Training Idowu Kayode Elvis, Consulting Iduoriyekemwen Osarumwense Osahenoma, ICT Ifeanyi Iwuala Wisdom, Manufacturing Ifekwem Vivan Amaka, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Ifet Iniobong Edet, Commercial/Retail Igoromi Bridget Eva, Commercial/Retail Ihidero Itunuoluwa Funmi, FMCG Ikechukwu Nancy Aniogbu, FMCG Ikhalea Godfrey Onor, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Ikogho Seromume Emmanuel, Fashion Iluyemi Ayodele Clark, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Imianmian Precious Owen, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Iwuajoku Nonyerem Uche, Education and Training Jaiyeola Aderonke Oluwafisayo, Fashion James Musa -, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Jenfa Olubunmi Olatunji, Manufacturing Jim-Jaja Joshua Adawari, Financial Services Jimoh Olayinka Mosudi, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Jimoh Yusuf Aweda, ICT Johnny Kingsley Akpan, Haulage/ Logistics Johnson Emmanuel Ime, Fashion Johnson Peace Asuquo, Healthcare Jonathan Chinemerem Franklin, Oil & Gas Jones Jessica Tosin, Education and Training Joseph Yacham Habakkuk, Manufacturing Jumbo Joshua Ephraim, ICT Kalu Divine , Media and Entertainment Kalu Ikechukwu Otusi, Education and Training Kanayochukwu Nwafor Michael, Fashion Kareem Yusuf Akande, ICT Karimu Mba , Manufacturing Karimu Yambayhou , Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Kaura Susan Divine, Healthcare Kayode Oluwagbenga Emmanuel, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Kebu Joy Moyosoluwa, Commercial/Retail Kelvin Samson Ojofor, Financial Services Kentebe Francis Oyintarebi, Fashion Kingsley Victor Kelechi, Fashion Lambert Jeremiah Ibarakumo, Manufacturing Lawal Toheeb Abdulrasaq, Fashion Lawal Usman Olanrewaju, Fashion Lawrence Collins C, Construction Longjohn Precious Tamunonengiofori, Fashion Mabawonku Oluwakemi , Fashion Macpepple Rachael Ngowari, Tourism/ Hospitality Mafikuyomi Adesola Emmanuel, Fashion Magaji Samuel Nze, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Mahmud Hakeem Olowo, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Mathew Promise Prestige, Fashion Matthew Emmanuel Edet, Healthcare Mayaki Michael Yaba, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Mba Felicia Ginika, Fashion Mbakwe Obinna Anthony, Manufacturing Mbashi Solomon ., Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Memud Luqman Olanrewaju, Waste Management Michael Gloria Chinonyerem, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Mmata Bella Vincent, Manufacturing Modilim Geraldine Anulika, ICT Mogaji Jamiu Abiodun, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Mohammed Anas Na, Construction Mohammed Indah Saidu, FMCG Moses Nene Nene, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Mshelia Maria Maya, Commercial/Retail Musa Gloria Asabe, Transportation Musa Sambarka Mamman, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Mutalib Abeeb Oladayo, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Ndibe Sylvester Mmaduka, Energy/Power Generation Ndume Green Bariseredum, Media and Entertainment Njoku Chukwuka Eric, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Nnawihe Juliet Chiamaka, FMCG Nnochirionye Ifeanyi Chris, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Noah Akaniyene Udo, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Ntuen Edet Umoh, Education and Training Nwachukwu Clinton Obiora, ICT Nwachukwu Ikechukwu Anthony, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Nwaigwe Chukwudi Christian, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Nwakpa Stephen Okwudili, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Nwankwo Ifeyinwa Luciana, Tourism/Hospitality Nwaogu Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Nwaugo Stanley O., Energy/Power Generation Nwedufu Ebuka Victor, Professional Services Nwosu Oluebube Udochukwu, Tourism/ Hospitality Obeche Onyekachukwu Sandra, Fashion Obiadi Nathaniel Chidimma, Healthcare Obialor Daisy Nkechi, Manufacturing Obidiegwu David Chima, Construction Obiokoye Divine Vincent, ICT Ochiogu Obed Onyinyechi, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Odesanya Ademola Samuel, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Odjoji Philip Tega, Manufacturing Odunewu Muyiwa Adedayo, Waste Management Odunikan Gbenga Kayode, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Oduniyi Onyinye Loretta, Tourism/Hospitality Odunsi Ololade Rahimah, Fashion Odunwa Kome Oke, Education and Training Odusanya Joseph Oluwayosimi, Healthcare Ogar Inyang Bassey, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Ogbole Joseph Ogwuche, Construction Ogbole Solomon Adakole, ICT Oguego Onyinye Stephanie, Commercial/Retail Ogugua Chika Hyacinth, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Ogunleye Tolulope S, ICT Ohiero David Ekawu, Media and Entertainment Ohioghame Jane Ekpemi, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Ohuizu Emem Joyce, Education and Training Oji Queen Adanma, Education and Training Ojo Adekunle Temi, Manufacturing Ojo Tolulope Ifedayo, Manufacturing Okafor Hilary Ozioma, Commercial/Retail Okala Shedrack Chidiebere, Education and Training Okedoyin Faith Esther, Manufacturing Okeke Ijeoma Emmanuela, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Oko Isu Emmanuel Michael, Fashion Okoh Solomon Bala, Haulage/ Logistics Okolie Zeluchi Vianney, Fashion Okon Ekemini Francis, Manufacturing Okonkwo Onyeka Obianuju, Professional Services Okonkwo Patricia Ekwutosi, Healthcare Okorafor Nneji Obi Chidi, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Okoro Amelia Diamond, FMCG Okoro Clara Chinwe, Tourism/Hospitality Okoro Johnpaul Chikere, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Okoro Precious Ebere, FMCG Okoro Solomon Moses, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Okotete Michael Oghenetejiri, Education and Training Okpe Dennis Enyuma, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Oladosu Emmanuel Opeyemi, Financial Services Olaleru Ibikunle Funso, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Olanrewaju Olamide Ranti, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Olarewaju Racheal Oluwatosin, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Olateju Olasupo Abolore, Manufacturing Olawepo Olawale David, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Olawuwo Afeez Olaide, ICT Olawuyi David Adeolu, Commercial/Retail Oliorah Patrick Ifechukwu, Healthcare Ologundudu Olabisi Ijiwola, Education and Training Oloniyo Theophilus Kunle, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Olorunleke-Yekeen Ibukun Grace, Tourism/Hospitality Olorunwa Temitope Opeyemi, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Olugbade Olawale Joshua, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Olutayo-Adigun Olubunmi , Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Oluwadusi Segun Olamide, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Oluwole Funmilayo Comfort, Education and Training Omale Unekwu ., Education and Training Omange Mary Oluwaseun, Fashion Ombu Koko Ayebawakokoyun, FMCG Omeokwe Cornelius Chikaodi, Tourism/ Hospitality Omerekpe Lynda Adanma, Education and Training Omotosho Safiya Olufunmilayo, FMCG Omowaye Ajiboye Benjamen, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Onakoya Adeyemi Williams, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Onoja William , Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Onugbor Godson Maduabuchukwu, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Onwudiwe Killian Chukwuebuka, Commercial/Retail Onwukwe Darlington Nnamuru, Haulage/ Logistics Opoola Modupeoluwa Grace, Fashion Orajindu Uchenna Eucharia, Tourism/ Hospitality Ordiah Daniel Ogochukwu, Healthcare Osagiede Eghosa Courage, ICT Ossai Julius Ernest, ICT Ottah Emmanuel Ifeanyichi, Media and Entertainment Oveh Oghenekome Elo, Fashion Owo Ebuka Benjamin, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Oye Olufe Glory, Commercial/Retail Oyebiyi Babajide Oyewale, Media and Entertainment Oyebola Ayodeji Abraham, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Oyedele Adegboyega Solomon, Manufacturing Oyeghe Dielamo Miederi, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Oyegoke Temitope Janet, Manufacturing Oyetunde Elizabeth Babalola, ICT Ozia Tobechukwu Wilson, Professional Services Patrick Kingsley A., Manufacturing Popoola Temitope Kikelomo, Professional Services Rabiu Zahraddeen Bala, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Raji Mujahid Olabomi, ICT Rotimi-Akinfenwa Ayodotun Modupe, Consulting Sagagi Yaseer Musa, Energy/Power Generation Salifu Aduku Jonathan, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Sammy Pirihaborfa Frank, ICT Samuel Emmanuel , Fashion Sani Zubaida , FMCG Sanusi Nafisat Abidemi, Fashion Sarah Okoli Odinirudirionyeudo, Fashion Shobajo Abdulazeez Olawale, Financial Services Sholanke Sunday Kolawole, Waste Management Shonubi Temitope Grace, ICT Simon Matthew Chukwudi, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Simon Scott Wehinmi, ICT Sopuruchukwu Ike Chikere, ICT Sule Victor A, Construction Sunday Esther Eboserebhen, Construction Taiwo Adebayo Solomon, Education and Training Temitope-Ojo Sandra Ene, Fashion Terwase Emmanuel Tertsea, ICT Thomas George Ayobami, Commercial/ Retail Tolulope Fadehan Abosede, Fashion Toriola Isa Oladimeji, Fashion Uchechukwu Chinagolum , Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Ude Chiziterem Fortune, Energy/Power Generation Udo Emem Effiong, Manufacturing Udogu Francis Chinonso, ICT Udoh John-Paul Ogochukwu Ogochukwu, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Udo-Inyang Michael Aniekan-Abasi, Professional Services Ugbodaga Jacob Erelumhe, Manufacturing Ugwu Martins Ibuchukwu, Energy/Power Generation Ugwu Stanley Chijioke, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Ugwuanyi Malachy Chinedu, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Ujunwa Ezidiegwu Ada, Healthcare Ukamba Chuka Gerald, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Ukana Victoria Ubongabasi, FMCG Ukoha Albert Ndu, Professional Services Umar Bunza Abubakar Bunza, Energy/ Power Generation Umbuguna Peter Elias, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Umogu Samson Ighofotu, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Usa Bwilimri -, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Uzoma Anthonia Chidimma, ICT Uzoma Darlington Chima, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Uzoma Michael Chikezie, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Uzoma Michael Uchenna, Media and Entertainment Wusu Joseph Semako, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Yakubu Amifeoluwa Deborah, Fashion Yakubu Rogers Ishaya, Fashion Yavala Idisire Sale, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Yusuf Salomi , Manufacturing Yusuff Akinboye K., ICT

Sponsored by Anambra state government

Adelusi Oluwaseunnla Precious, ICT Akuma Chijioke, Energy/Power Generation Anigbogu Anthony Chukwuebuka, ICT Chukwujindu Maduabuchi Kingsley, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Dimma Okafor Juliet, Fashion Eze Nwakaego Juliet, Fashion Muhammed Aminat Onize, FMCG Nwakpu Chimaobi Daniel, Haulage/ Logistics Nwankwo Eucharia Okeanyanwu, Manufacturing Ofojebe Alex Tochukwu, Education and Training Oforkaja Paschal Chinazor, ICT Okeke Ifeanyi Pascal, Tourism/Hospitality Okeke Onyedika Kingsley, Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming) Okoye Ogechukwu Francisca, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming) Umeche Ijeoma Evangeline, Healthcare.

Updating...