Burger King doubles down on its McDonald's rivalry with a new deal to win over budget shoppers (MCD)

Burger King has a new deal that is eerily similar to an offering that McDonald's launched last month.

  • Burger King just debuted a new deal that is almost exactly like a new McDonald's promotion that launched last month.
  • On Thursday, Burger King debuted its $6 King Box, which includes a choice of entrée, a small fries, a small drink, and two chocolate chip cookies.
  • In November, McDonald's launched the $6 Classic Meal Deal, which includes one entrée, a small fries, a drink or sweet tea of any size, and an apple pie or seasonal pie.

Burger King has a new deal that is eerily similar to a McDonald's offering that launched last month.

On Thursday, Burger King launched its $6 King Box. The bundled deal comes with a choice of entrée (Whopper, Crispy or Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich, or three-piece tenders), a small fries, a small drink, and two chocolate chip cookies.

The deals share some distinct similarities to a McDonald's deal launched in early November.

McDonald's $6 Classic Meal Deal includes one entrée, a small fry, a drink or sweet tea of any size, and an apple pie or seasonal pie. Customers can pick from one of four classic entrées: a Quarter Pounder with cheese, a Big Mac, 10-piece McNuggets, or a Filet-O-Fish sandwich.

Read more: McDonald's is debuting a new $6 meal deal that represents one of the chain's 'most aggressive' weapons in the battle for budget shoppers yet

Basically, Burger King's King Box is the same deal, with some slight swapping-out of desserts and entrées.

The new deal comes at a time when Burger King is doubling down on its rivalry with McDonald's.

On Tuesday, the fast-food chain announced that it was "turning more than 14,000 McDonald's into Burger King restaurants." If customers go within 600 feet of a McDonald's location until December 12, they can order a Whopper for one cent via the revamped Burger King app.

Fast-food chains are rolling out new deals in an effort to win over budget shoppers. Earlier this year, Wendy's expanded its Four-for-$4 bundle deal, and Taco Bell doubled down on its value menu. Meanwhile, KFC's US chief marketing officer, Andrea Zahumensky, told Business Insider the chain was testing new value platforms as customers are increasingly economically squeezed.

