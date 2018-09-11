Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

An executive coach who's helped countless people change careers gave them all the same piece of advice

Strategy An executive coach who's helped countless people change careers gave them all the same piece of advice

During a job search, it helps to figure out whether you want to switch function or industry first. It can be overwhelming and unrealistic to make both changes at the same time, said executive coach Erica Keswin.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Workplace strategist and former executive coach Erica Keswin is pictured. play

Workplace strategist and former executive coach Erica Keswin is pictured.

(Courtesy of Erica Keswin)

  • During a job search, it's best to focus on changing either industry or function. Don't look to switch both at the same time.
  • That's according to Erica Keswin, a workplace strategist and former executive coach at New York University.
  • Keswin also recommends mapping out the skills you can transfer from your current gig to your new one.


As an executive coach at New York University's Stern School of Business, much of Erica Keswin's day-to-day involved dealing with clients who wanted to make a career change.

Maybe they'd grown bored; maybe they thought they'd stagnated; maybe they felt their true calling was elsewhere.

To all of those clients, Keswin, who is a workplace strategist and the author of the forthcoming book "Bring Your Human to Work," gave the same piece of advice, which she shared on a call with Business Insider: "It's very difficult to change industry and function at the same time."

Yet too many people get overeager and want to do a total 180-degree turn when making a career transition.

For example, say you currently hold a finance role in the fashion industry. Keswin recommends that you consider either staying in fashion and moving to the role you'd prefer or staying in a finance role and moving to the industry you'd prefer. Once you have some experience with either a new role or new industry, you can think about making a bigger switch.

Keswin also led many coaching clients through an exercise in which they mapped their transferable skills.

"These are some jobs that I'd be interested in; this is what I used to do," Keswin said. "On paper, [the new job] looks nothing like [my old job]. But when I really peel back the layers, it's clear that I have many of the skills that would enable me to do [the new job]."

It all comes down to being patient, cautious, and thoughtful — traits that, admittedly, aren't so easy to display when you're fed up with your current job.

Indeed, career coach and former Googler Jenny Blake guides clients through a four-step process when they're making a career change, whether that's moving into a new role at their company or launching a startup. The first step involves figuring out what's working well in their current career stage and how they can leverage that.

Narrow down your options to three new opportunities

Once Keswin's clients completed the mapping exercise and pinpointed some potential new gigs that wouldn't look too dissimilar from their old role, Keswin would advise them to narrow down their options to three opportunities.

That's because, she added, "most people that I work with end up getting that first interview or that next opportunity through some type of relationship that they have built," and not through submitting their resume online.

So you'll want to invest the appropriate amount of time and energy in forging those relationships — think reaching out to former colleagues or classmates. "You can't really go deep enough to make traction if you're looking at any more than three opportunities," Keswin said.

Top 3

1 Strategy Multichoice is cutting down jobs as DSTV faces stiff...bullet
2 Strategy MultiChoice wants the South African government to regulate...bullet
3 Strategy Here are the top 10 best countries for innovation in...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Figuring out what to wear for an interview doesn't have to be a stressful process.
Strategy There's an easy way to figure out what to wear to an interview even if you have no clue what the office culture is like
Macy's
Strategy Macy's is acting like popular streetwear brand Supreme as the department store tries to solve one of its biggest problems (M)
Several Amazon drivers who spoke with Business Insider described a physically demanding work environment in which, under strict time constraints, they felt pressured to drive at dangerously high speeds, blow stop signs, and even urinate in bottles on their trucks.
Strategy Missing wages, grueling shifts, and bottles of urine: The disturbing accounts of Amazon delivery drivers may reveal the true human cost of 'free' shipping
college grads
Strategy US News added a 'social mobility' factor to its college rankings and the change makes a statement on class in America