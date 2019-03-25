Yahmed stated this at the opening ceremony of the 7th Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, Rwanda’s capital city on Monday.

He said as globalisation is slowing down, Africa nations need to draw attention to more industrial policies, put a premium on education and invest in the knowledge economy and most importantly, take economic integration as a vital necessity.

“And It’s a necessity for all of us in this room. Governments and CEO’s,...that’s why we chose this theme; ‘Open Africa: from continental treaties to business realities’ for this year’s conference.

“It is a gentle reminder that economic integration cannot work without the African private sector and the international investors who are in this room.”

The Africa CEO Forum president said the forum will kick start a global conversation between the public and private sectors on how to move the continent forward.

Paul Kagame calls for constant dialogue and flexibility on the Africa Trade Agreement

Earlier, Paul Kagame, Rwanda president said the implementation of the free trade agreement at the national level will require constant dialogue and flexibility.

He said the full involvement of the African business community is critical to keep the agreement on track.

African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCTA) will boost intra-Africa trade

More than a year ago, Africa leaders brokered the trade agreement in Kigali with 44 out of 55 nations already a signatory.

The trade deal will allow free access to commodities, goods, and services among members and cut tariffs by 90% across the continent. Nigeria, Africa's biggest market, is still consulting with stakeholders on the trade deal.

The Africa CEO Forum kicks off on Monday in Kigali and will run through Tuesday, March 26, 2019. The Forum will also award companies, businesses and gender leader on the continent as well as connect investors with promising African businesses through the deal rooms.