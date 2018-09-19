Pulse.ng logo
Amazon reportedly wants to open up to 3,000 cashierless stores to become one of the largest convenience chains in America (AMZN)

Amazon wants to open as many 3,000 cashierless Amazon Go stores across the US by 2021, Bloomberg reported. That would make it one of the largest retail chains in America by number of stores and would give the retailer a huge physical footprint.

  Published: 2018-09-19
Amazon Go. play

Amazon Go.

(AP/Elaine Thompson)

  • Amazon is considering opening as many as 3,000 Amazon Go stores across the US by 2021, according to Bloomberg.
  • Amazon Go is Amazon's cashierless store featuring what it calls "just walk out" technology and payment through its app.
  • That number of stores would make Amazon Go one of the largest retail chains in the country and the third-largest chain of convenience stores by number of stores, according to an industry publication.

Amazon Go could be going national.

Amazon is considering opening as many as 3,000 locations of its cashierless store across the US by 2021, according to a new report from Bloomberg. Called Amazon Go, the store features what Amazon calls " target="_blank"just walk out" technology, using sensors and cameras to track what customers take off shelves and out of the store, then charging them through Amazon's app.

An Amazon representative told Business Insider the company does not comment on "rumors or speculation."

Amazon has opened four Amazon Go stores since it announced the concept in 2016. The first is on Amazon's campus in Seattle. It then opened two more in Seattle, and one Chicago.

Two Amazon Go stores sell an array of prepared food alongside grab-and-go convenience-store grocery staples, though two of the more recent stores feature only the prepared-food selection, Bloomberg said. The store's key feature is a complete lack of lines to wait in.

Amazon wants to have at least 10 stores open by the end of this year, then 50 in 2019, then possibly a rapid expansion to about 3,000 by 2021, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The stores open in 2019 would be mostly in major metro areas, Bloomberg said. Los Angeles and New York have already been rumored as cities to host Amazon Go stores.

Having nearly 3,000 locations would make Amazon Go the third-largest convenience-store chain in the US, just under 7-Eleven and the parent company of Circle K, according to CSP, an industry publication. It would also give Amazon a much expanded footprint of physical stores in the US, adding to its more than 350 Whole Foods stores.

An aggressive rollout plan for Amazon Go suggests Amazon has perfected the tech involved in operating the stores, which costs about $1 million a store, according to Bloomberg.

Kate Taylor contributed reporting.

