The Chief Operating Officer, Murthy Changanti, will act as CEO in her stead until the appointment of a new CEO.

In her parting statement to staff, Mrs Mitwa said: “over the past one year, I look back with so much pride and gratitude and I look ahead into the future of AirtelTigo with so much excitement.”

She thanked the staff for their achievements together and said “We defied the odds and brought the merger to a close in record time.

“We have re-launched our brand, come up with fantastic products and are seeing sustained business growth. This had nothing to do with me, and everything to do with you – I am just so super proud.”

The company also expressed gratitude to Mrs Ng’ambi for her leadership and wished her well for the future.

Mrs. Mitwa Ng’ambi joined AirtelTigo over a year ago. During her tenure, the company completed the merger as well as the establishment of the new company’s vision and values.

She has been instrumental in stabilizing the business, positioning it well for further growth.