The African Development Bank Group has banned Lutoyilex Construct Limited, a construction company registered in Nigeria and its Managing Director, Mr. Bamidele Obiniyi (also known as Mr. Bamidele Abayomi) for 36 months.

The Development Bank said an investigation conducted by its Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that Lutoyilex Construct Limited engaged in a fraudulent practice while bidding for a construction contract under the Agricultural Transformation Agenda Support Program Phase One in Nigeria (ATASP-1).

“While participating in a tender for the construction of social infrastructure in the Niger State, the company misrepresented its experience in conducting similar construction contracts,” AfDB said in a statement.

The debarment renders the company and its Managing Director ineligible to participate in Bank-financed projects during the period.

In January, the bank debarred of ALG Global Concept Nigeria Limited, a construction company in Nigeria, and its Managing Director, Abuharaira Labaran Gero, for three years.

Last month, it also banned Qualitrends Global Solutions Nigeria Limited, a Nigerian construction company, for 36 months.