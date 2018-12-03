Top 12 waiver-wire pickups for Week 14 of fantasy football

news

For fantasy players, the postseason is just a week away.

While the biggest steals of the season are already long gone, there are still options at every position for fantasy players looking to add some depth to their lineup ahead of the playoffs.

Below are 12 potential waiver-wire targets for fantasy players in need of a final push.

We've reached the win-or-go-home moment of the fantasy season.

Whether you're in need of a big win next week to make the postseason, are already looking forward to your first-round playoff match, or attempting to escape the cellar of your league to avoid the embarrassment of coming in last, there is still time to improve your team ahead of this Sunday's matchups. Below, we've collected 12 potential waiver-wire targets for fantasy players looking to improve their rosters as the postseason approaches. All ownership percentages come from ESPN, and scoring is based on a standard ESPN points-per-reception format.

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

ESPN fantasy ownership: 3.7%

Week 13 stats: 231 passing yards, 135 rushing yards, two passing touchdowns, two interceptions — 28.7 fantasy points

One thing to know: If Josh Allen continues to be such a threat with his feet, there's a good chance he might be a viable option for the fantasy playoffs. Since returning from injury in Week 12, he's run for 234 yards and been the top quarterback in fantasy scoring.

Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, San Francisco 49ers

ESPN fantasy ownership: 0.0%

Week 13 stats: 61 rushing yards, eight receptions, 73 receiving yards — 19.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: Jeff Wilson Jr. took over for the 49ers after Matt Breida left the game with an injury, and he immediately made the most of his opportunity. While it's more likely than not that we've already seen Wilson's best game, if the 49ers decided to shut down Breida and play for next year, he could have immense value in the final weeks.

Justin Jackson, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

ESPN fantasy ownership: 12.1%

Week 13 stats: 63 rushing yards, one touchdown — 15.2 fantasy points

One thing to know: Justin Jackson was an electrifying runner in his limited touches on Sunday Night Football, and with Chargers lead back Melvin Gordon nursing a knee injury, it's possible Los Angeles continues to lean on Jackson more and more.

Theo Riddick, RB, Detroit Lions

ESPN fantasy ownership: 39.9%

Week 13 stats: 32 rushing yards, three receptions, 26 receiving yards — 8.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: Theo Reddick isn't lighting up the scoreboard by any means, but he's a consistent part of the Lions offense and about a reliable 10 points as you can get in a PPR league. If you're looking for low-risk, sure-thing players to fill out your lineup, Riddick is your guy.

Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks

ESPN fantasy ownership: 21.5%

Week 13 stats: 65 rushing yards, one touchdown — 12.5 fantasy points

One thing to know: Rashaad Penny won the Seahawks' running back roulette this weekend, and provided several explosive rushes for the home team. With such a busy backfield, it's tough to pick the right guy, but Penny certainly looks like the most dynamic back Seattle has at the moment.

Dante Pettis, WR, San Francisco 49ers

ESPN fantasy ownership: 2.2%

Week 13 stats: Five receptions, 129 receiving yards, two touchdowns — 29.7 fantasy points

One thing to know: Dante Pettis has more than 47 fantasy points over his past two games. If you're a big underdog heading into a must-win game, Pettis could be your boom-or-bust play.

Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ESPN fantasy ownership: 47.2%

Week 13 stats: Five receptions, 101 receiving yards, one touchdown — 21.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: Chris Godwin has been a pretty consistent fantasy play all season, but in Week 13 he broke out for his best game of the year, catching five balls for 101 yards and a score. The Buccaneers play the Saints next weekend, who have given up the third-most passing yards in the NFL so far this year. Godwin could be set for another great day.

Jordy Nelson, WR, Oakland Raiders

ESPN fantasy ownership: 32.7%

Week 13 stats: 10 receptions, 97 receiving yards — 19.7 fantasy points

One thing to know: Jordy Nelson has struggled all season to find his rhythm with the Raiders. Between nagging injuries and a brutal offense as a whole, Nelson hasn't been the player many fantasy players wished him to be at the start of the year. That said, he looked about as good as he has all season on Sunday, and has games left against the Steelers and Bengals that should be good opportunities for putting up points.

Curtis Samuel, WR, Carolina Panthers

ESPN fantasy ownership: 12.5%

Week 13 stats: Six receptions, 88 receiving yards — 15.6 fantasy points

One thing to know: We highlighted Curtis Samuel as a potential fantasy target a few weeks ago, and since then he's averaged more than 13 points per game. He finishes the season against the Browns, Saints, and Falcons — all of which are favorable matchups for fantasy receivers.

Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

ESPN fantasy ownership: 52.6%

Week 13 stats: Four receptions, 85 receiving yards, one touchdown — 18.5 fantasy points

One thing to know: Courtland Sutton is another receiver that looks like he'll have good chances for big totals to end the season, with the Broncos pushing for a playoff spot and a schedule that includes some cupcake defenses including the Browns and Raiders.

C.J. Uzomah, TE, Cincinnati Bengals

ESPN fantasy ownership: 31.2%

Week 13 stats: Five receptions, 33 receiving yards — 8.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: Pickings are slim at tight end for fantasy players right now, but if you're looking for a good bet to at least score some points, C.J. Uzomah is averaging eight targets a game over the past three weeks for the Bengals.

Detroit Lions Defense

ESPN fantasy ownership: 7.6%

Week 13 stats: 30 points against, one interception, one fumble recovery, two sacks — 5 fantasy points

One thing to know: If you've been streaming defenses all season and need a team to get you through the playoffs, the Detroit Lions have upcoming games against the Bills and the Cardinals — the two lowest-scoring teams in the league.

Now check out more of the biggest news from around the NFL.