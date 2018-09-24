Tiger Woods has climbed 1,186 spots in the World Golf Rankings in less than a year

news

Tiger Woods won the Tour Championship on Sunday, his first PGA Tour victory in five years.

While things got close at the end, Woods dominated the tournament and made it clear what many people had been saying for a while — he is back.

With the win, Woods' ranking jumped to 13th in the world, a jump of 1,186 spots since December 2017.



Tiger Woods sent a resounding message to the sports world with a dominating performance at the Tour Championship — he's back, and the majors are next.

The win was Woods' first since the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, a drought that lasted 1,876 days.

To get a sense of how far back Woods has come from his four back surgeries and off-the-course troubles, take a look at his official world golf ranking. In December, Woods had fallen all the way to 1,199th in the world. Less than a year later, after winning the Tour Championship, he is up to No. 13.

Here is a look at how Tiger's ranking has moved since he was last ranked No. 1 in the world in 2014:

March 9, 2014 — 1st (last time Woods was ranked No. 1 in the world)

End of 2014 — 25th (played in 7 events, played 4 rounds 2 times, and best finish was t-25th)

End of 2015 — 257th (played in 11 events, made the cut 6 times, and best finish was 10th)

End of 2016 — 650th (did not play in any events)

End of 2017 — 1,199th (played in 1 official event and missed the cut)

Masters, 2018 — 88th (back into the top 100 for the first time)

The Open, 2018 — 50th (back into the top 50 for the first time)

Tour Championship, 2018 — 13th (Tiger's first win since 2013; back into the top 20 for the first time)

Does anybody still think he will never be No. 1 again?