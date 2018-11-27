The season is already over for some NFL teams — here are the teams that won't make the playoffs

news

There are still five weeks remaining in the NFL season, but more than one-third of the teams have no realistic shot at the playoffs.

Several big-name quarterbacks are not going to be in the postseason this year.

If the season ended today, the San Francisco 49ers would have the top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but two other teams could swing the tiebreaker in the coming weeks.



Whether it is a lack of talent, some key injuries, or just plain ol' bad luck, there are already 11 teams that have been effectively eliminated from playoff contention. That means more than one-third of the league has no realistic shot at postseason glory.

Here are the 11 teams that won't make the playoffs, ranked by the chances to receive the first pick in the 2019 draft.

1. San Francisco 49ers

Record: 2-9

538's chance to make the playoffs: <1%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 43.7%

One thing to know: If the season ended today, the 49ers would have the top pick in the draft based on the strength-of-schedule tiebreaker (SOS). Their final five games include games against Denver, Chicago, the Rams, and two games against Seattle. Even if they lose all five, that stretch might actually hurt the 49ers by raising their SOS above the Arizona Cardinals, who have a comparatively easier stretch of games.

2. Arizona Cardinals

Record: 2-9

538's chance to make the playoffs: <1%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 29.5%

One thing to know: The Cardinals hurt their chance to get the top pick by beating the 49ers twice. If the Cardinals lose all their remaining games, matchups against Green Bay, Detroit, and Atlanta might be enough to lower their SOS and win the tiebreaker over the 49ers.

3. Oakland Raiders

Record: 2-9

538's chance to make the playoffs: <1%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 21.5%

One thing to know: The Raiders have a higher SOS than the 49ers, but are ahead of the Cardinals. Their remaining schedule includes Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Denver, and two games against the Chiefs. That is going to make it hard for them to finish ahead of both teams if a tiebreaker is needed.

4. New York Jets

Record: 3-8

538's chance to make the playoffs: <1%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 3.5%

One thing to know: Not a lot of people are still arguing that the Giants should have drafted Sam Darnold over Saquan Barkley.

5. New York Giants

Record: 3-8

538's chance to make the playoffs: <1%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 1.2%

One thing to know: Saquan Barkley now looks like he may have been the right choice in the draft, but the Giants still don't have a quarterback.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 3-8

538's chance to make the playoffs: 2%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 0.4%

One thing to know: Before the season, the Jags had the 8th best odds to win the Super Bowl. Now Blake Bortles has been benched.

7. Detroit Lions

Record: 4-7

538's chance to make the playoffs: 1%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 0.2%

One thing to know: By the end of this season, the Lions will have paid Matthew Stafford $178.3 million, making him one of the ten highest-paid players in NFL history. He has never won a playoff game.

8. Atlanta Falcons

Record: 4-7

538's chance to make the playoffs: 4%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 0.1%

One thing to know: The Atlanta Falcons have the worst defense in the NFL, according to DVOA.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 4-7

538's chance to make the playoffs: <1%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 0%

One thing to know: The Bucs have two really good backup quarterbacks in Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

10. Buffalo Bills

Record: 4-7

538's chance to make the playoffs: 1%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 0%

One thing to know: If anybody ever doubts the importance of the quarterback in the NFL, just show them the 2017 and 2018 Buffalo Bills. The 2017 team made the playoffs with Tyrod Taylor. The 2018 team was largely the same, except they got rid of Taylor.

11. Cleveland Browns

Record: 4-6-1

538's chance to make the playoffs: 1%

DVOA's chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 0%

One thing to know: The Browns are playing well, but their last five games include matchups against the Texans, the Panthers, the Broncos, and the Ravens.

