The 5 best goalkeepers in world soccer right now

A 55-man long list for the upcoming Fifpro World XI has been announced and features five goalkeepers from some of the biggest clubs on the planet.

The Fifpro World XI team is filled with the consensus best men's players of the previous season. The team is decided by athletes themselves as all male professional players around the world are invited to vote.

Previous goalkeepers featured in the World XI include former Real Madrid CF goalkeeper Iker Casillas (five times) and Bayern Munich player Manuel Neuer (four times), but neither athlete graces this year's list.

There is still one former winner named, but there is otherwise a strong chance a new best goalkeeper will be announced.

Here are the five best goalkeepers in world soccer, ranked in alphabetical order.

Gianluigi Buffon — Paris Saint-Germain

Widely regarded as one of the best and most consistent goalkeepers of his generation, Buffon — even at 40-years-old — remains at the top of his game.

Buffon completed 78 saves from 35 games in all competitions last season. He ended his 17-year love affair with Juventus when he joined Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Buffon has been voted into the Fifpro World XI team three times in previous seasons (2006, 2007, and 2017).

2017-2018 achievements: Serie A championship title and Coppa Italia.

Thibaut Courtois — Real Madrid CF

Courtois proved a near-impenetrable force for Chelsea FC in the Premier League last season as he kept a clean sheet in 16 out of the 38 matches. He secured a high-profile transfer to Real Madrid CF and made 27 saves in an incredible World Cup for Belgium.

This save, to deny Brazil striker Neymar, was particularly impressive at the World Cup.

2017-2018 achievements: FIFA World Cup third place with Belgium, FIFA World Cup golden glove, and FIFA World Cup dream team.

David de Gea — Manchester United

De Gea had an awesome season for Manchester United last year. He made his 100th overall clean sheet for the club in September 2017, made a record 14 Premier League saves in a single game against Arsenal in December, and won the coveted Golden Glove award by the end of the season.

2017-2018 achievements: Premier League golden glove.

Keylor Navas — Real Madrid CF

While Cristiano Ronaldo hogged the headlines throughout Real Madrid's scintillating run to the Champions League title, Keylor Navas quietly went about his business even though he also played a crucial part in the club's success.

In the second leg of Real's semifinal against Bayern Munich, he made eight saves — the highest amount recorded in the knockout stage of the competition.

2017-2018 achievements: Supercopa de España, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and UEFA Champions League. Navas also won the Champions League goalkeeper of the season award.

Marc-André ter Stegen — FC Barcelona

Ter Stegen helped preserve FC Barcelona's unbeaten start to the 2017-2018 La Liga season when he continually frustrated Atlético Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann in a 1-1 stalemate last year. Three months into the season he had saved 96% of the shots he had faced in all competitions.

2017-2018 achievements: La Liga and Copa del Rey.