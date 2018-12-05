Pulse.ng logo
Red-hot Aubameyang ready to pile on Mourinho’s misery

Arsenal players celebration goal Tottenham (Goal)

Manchester United might be about to experience more woes as they welcome Unai Emery’s high-flying Gunners to Old Trafford in a crunch Premier League fixture.

The Gunners coming off the back of a resounding 4-2 defeat of Tottenham in which they were at their lethal best will be raring to bruise Jose Mourinho’s wounded team who have had a really difficult season.

With two of the Premier League’s best strikers - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexander Lacazette - within their ranks, they can be assured of finding their way through a United defence that has shipped in 23 goals in 14 games

Aubameyang who boasts of 10 goals in the league to sit atop the goalscoring ranks will be looking to add to his goals in what could be a season-defining game for either team.

Elsewhere in the league, off-form Wolves will host the hot and cold blowing Chelsea, Liverpool travel to Burnley and Tottenham host Southampton.

