Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Our 7 best bets for Week 3 of the college football season

Sports Our 7 best bets for Week 3 of the college football season

Coming off a winning weekend, we target seven plays on the Week 3 college football slate, including Auburn and Penn State.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Coming off a winning weekend, we target seven plays on the Week 3 college football slate, including Auburn and Penn State. play

Coming off a winning weekend, we target seven plays on the Week 3 college football slate, including Auburn and Penn State.

(Michael Chang/Getty Images)

What a difference a week makes!

After a dismal start to our college football betting season, we bounced back with a 4-3 record against the spread in Week 2.

We've still got some work to do before we're profitable, but it's a long season, and gambling is all about the grind. Heading into Week 3, we've got a good mix of heavy favorites and feisty underdogs to celebrate the true kickoff of SEC conference play.

Take a look below for our best bets of Week 3 of the college football season.

LAST WEEK: 4-3
OVERALL: 6-8

Alabama (-21.5) over Ole Miss

Tua Tagovailoa has taken over for the Tide. play

Tua Tagovailoa has taken over for the Tide.

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama has covered two big spreads to open the year, giving us winners each time. We're going to keep riding the trend as they open SEC play against Mississippi. Ole Miss can score but haven't played a real defense yet this year, and Alabama's offense might be better this year with Tua Tagovailoa running the show than their past two teams that made the national championship.



Boise State (+2.5) over Oklahoma State

Boise State knows what it takes to win a shootout. play

Boise State knows what it takes to win a shootout.

(Loren Orr/Getty Images)

This should be a shootout, with both the Broncos and Cowboys capable of putting up massive point totals. I think Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien gives them the edge. Rypien is a fourth-year starting senior and is surrounded by possibly the most talented group of receivers he's had. I like the senior to keep his composure when the pressure is on to score on every drive.



TCU (+12.5) over Ohio State

TCU has been in this spot before. play

TCU has been in this spot before.

(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Ohio State has been running through opponents despite the absence of head coach Urban Meyer, but this is too many points to lay against a talented TCU team. The Horned Frogs have proven their ability to win big games early in the year, taking down No. 6 Oklahoma State on the road last season. The Buckeyes present a bigger challenge, but TCU should be able to put up enough points to land within the number.



Auburn (-10.5) over LSU

Auburn is out for revenge against LSU. play

Auburn is out for revenge against LSU.

(Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Last year, LSU completed a 20-point comeback to upset Auburn and spoil the Tigers playoff hopes. At home to open their SEC season, I expect Auburn to unleash the fury of revenge. The Tigers have won nine straight home games by double digits, and on Saturday they'll make it ten.



Georgia (-33.5) over Middle Tennessee

Jake Fromm has turned the Georgia offense into a well-oiled machine. play

Jake Fromm has turned the Georgia offense into a well-oiled machine.

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

It's a lot of points to lay, but this Middle Tennessee team was only to manage seven points against Vanderbilt in their season opener, and the Georgia defense presents them with a much more daunting challenge. It might be a nail-biter, but a special teams touchdown here and a late turnover there and the Bulldogs find a way to cover the number.



Penn State (-35) over Kent State

Penn State is still looking to prove they're contenders. play

Penn State is still looking to prove they're contenders.

(Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Penn State gave us a winner last weekend with their dominant performance on the road against Pittsburgh. After opening the season with a scare against Appalachian State, look for the Nittany Lions to put on a show for the home crowd and remind them that they believe they're playoff contenders this year.



Baylor (-6.5) over Duke

Baylor could use a marquee win to bounce back after a horrendous 2017. play

Baylor could use a marquee win to bounce back after a horrendous 2017.

(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Duke is a solid team this year, even earning a few votes towards the top 25 in the most recent coaches poll, but they just lost starting quarterback Daniel Jones and defensive back Mark Gilbert. Baylor didn't get a single win at home during last year's dismal season, but if they beat the Blue Devils, could be set for a 4-0 start with a game against Kansas next week. Don't expect Duke to roll over just because of their injuries, but Baylor head coach Matt Rhule should have the Bears prepared.



Now check out our picks for Week 2 of the NFL season

Andrew Luck is back under center for the Colts. play

Andrew Luck is back under center for the Colts.

(Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

NFL WEEK 2: Our official predictions for who wins this weekend



Top 3

1 Sports American golfer Tadd Fujikawa comes out on Instagram and is...bullet
2 Sports Rams head coach Sean McVay once again showed off his insane...bullet
3 Sports The computer model that nailed the NFL's 2017 season has made...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Naomi Osaka.
Sports Naomi Osaka has signed a 3-year endorsement deal with Nissan — and she's well on her way to becoming the biggest star in tennis
Sterling Shepard of the New York Giants.
Sports One potential breakout fantasy football player for all 16 games this week
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants Raheem Sterling to sign an extended contract
Football Guardiola keen to tie down Sterling with new deal
Carmelo debuted his new collaboration with Jordan Brand and Rag and Bone on Thursday.
Sports Carmelo Anthony talks fashion, his love of hoodies, surprising hobbies of NBA players, and who he thinks will have a breakout season