Liverpool defeat Tottenham 2-0 in the Champions League final to clinch its sixth European title.

Egyptian professional footballer, Mohamed Salah opened the scoring by converting a penalty kick in the second minute and while substitute Divock Origi, Belgian professional footballer with dual citizenship with Kenya, sealed the victory for Liverpool.

Divock is the son of former Kenyan professional footballer Mike Origi.

The 25-year-old player also scored the winning goal against Barcelona in Liverpool’s remarkable semi-final comeback, sealed victory three minutes from time with a superb low finish.