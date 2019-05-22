His decision follows a conversation between him and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, after he announced on Monday that he had recused himself from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and subsequently retired from the Black Stars.

The coach of the team, Kwesi Appiah decided to take the armband from him ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and rather make him the general captain of the team.

The 33-year-old forward, in a statement barely 24 hours to the release of Ghana’s provisional squad by the coach said that he would not be a member of Ghana's team for the 2019 AFCON, which takes place in Egypt between June 21 and July 19.

However, Gyan has made a U-turn in a statement issued that he cannot disregard the President's request for him to change his decision and has, for that matter, decided to make himself available for selection by Coach Kwasi Appiah.

"A presidential request is one that cannot be disregarded. I have had the opportunity to speak with the father of the nation, the President of the Republic, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who, though respecting my wishes as spelt in my letter of 20th May 2019, has asked me to rescind my decision to retire permanently from the Black Stars," he said

He added that, "I have taken the request of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in good faith, and will make myself available for selection by coach Kwasi Appiah."

“My desire to help Ghana end the over three-decade-long wait to annex the AFCON trophy still burns strong and I remain committed to serving this great nation and the people of Ghana,” the statement further said.

Meanwhile, Coach Kwesi Appiah still maintains his decision to take the armband from him and rather make him the general captain of the team.